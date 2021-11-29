Boebert Reaches Out to Omar After Incendiary Video, Escalating a Feud
WASHINGTON – Some bays are too wide for a bridge, but it first appeared that Lauren Boebert, a far-right Republican in Colorado, tried to do so on Monday when she contacted Ilhan Omar, a progressive Democrat in Minnesota. .
Democrats are angry at the Thanksgiving break, as Ms. Boebert, who has spent her short political career in the midst of fiery remarks and provocations of right-wing ideology. When a video surfaced She suggested that Ms. Omar, a Muslim wearing a hijab, could be a suicide bomber, and bragged about the elements facing Ms. Omar on an elevator with an Islamophobic name.
On Monday, Ms. Boebert reached out to Ms. Omar to apologize. Not well.
Ms Omar said the elevator incident never happened, but there was not much difference between the two MPs’ Monday phone call accounts, with Ms Omar suddenly hanging on to Mr Boebert. They both deal with their grief as they choose to embark on their play activities.
“Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic remarks and for lying, Representative Boebert publicly refused to acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous remarks,” Ms. Omar said in a statement after a brief call. “She doubled down on her rhetoric instead and I decided to end the unproductive call.”
In particular, Ms. Boebert called her opponent to tell her that she was a “strong Christian woman,” and that they were mistaken for divisive issues when they attacked Ms. Omar over her Muslim religion, said Ben Stout, Ms. Bobert’s press secretary. . She said she did not want to tell supporters how the Capitol police officer’s concern was allayed when she shared the lift with Ms. Omar after the Democratic Congresswoman realized she was not wearing a backpack, or that she should not have called her a member. “Jihad Squad.”
Ms Omar later called for a public apology, so Ms Boebert said in a video on Instagram, “I told Ilhan Omar to make a public apology to the American people for her anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-police rhetoric. She kept pushing and I kept pushing. ”
The two women have fans and opponents, but they can’t be different. Ms. Omar, a Somali refugee and leader of the House Progressive Caucus, represents a diverse and liberal district that includes most of Minneapolis and its suburbs. Ms. Boebert, Rifle, Colo. The owner of the Shooters Grill in, which she reopened during an epidemic against state orders and where the server is encouraged to carry a gun, unsettled the five-term Republican by running to his right in 2020. Rural mountainous district.
Ms. Omar has run with Democrats, along with Jewish members of Congress, who have seen criticism of Israel shift into Semitic troops. Many Democrats have distanced themselves from the “defend the police” movement adopted by Ms. Omar.
But Democrats will not allow Ms. Bobert to lecture on probation, not later She denies any wrongdoing in the 2020 election And tweeted information about the whereabouts of Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Her vow to bring guns to the floor of the House prompted Democratic leaders to install metal detectors at the entrances – a constant reminder of the relentless will to separate the parties.
The House Democrat leadership on Friday issued a joint statement calling Ms. Boebert’s “racism” and the Republican leadership’s “repeated failure to protest provocative and bigoted rhetoric from members of her conference.”
“Congresswoman Boebert’s repeated, ongoing and targeted Islamophobic remarks and actions against another member of Congress, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, are both seriously offensive and relevant,” the Democratic leader wrote.
But Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosser was fired from his committee after criticizing him and posting a doctrinal video showing him beheading a Democratic House member and removing Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green from her social committees. The media post, which called for violence against Democrats, was in no hurry to punish House leader Ms. Boebert.
And Ms. Boebert, recognizing the political opportunity, would not back down.
“Denying amnesty and hanging someone is a repeal of culture 101 and a pillar of the Democrat Party,” she said in a video statement.
