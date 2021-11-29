Boebert Reaches Out to Omar After Incendiary Video, Escalating a Feud

WASHINGTON – Some bays are too wide for a bridge, but it first appeared that Lauren Boebert, a far-right Republican in Colorado, tried to do so on Monday when she contacted Ilhan Omar, a progressive Democrat in Minnesota. .

Democrats are angry at the Thanksgiving break, as Ms. Boebert, who has spent her short political career in the midst of fiery remarks and provocations of right-wing ideology. When a video surfaced She suggested that Ms. Omar, a Muslim wearing a hijab, could be a suicide bomber, and bragged about the elements facing Ms. Omar on an elevator with an Islamophobic name.

On Monday, Ms. Boebert reached out to Ms. Omar to apologize. Not well.

Ms Omar said the elevator incident never happened, but there was not much difference between the two MPs’ Monday phone call accounts, with Ms Omar suddenly hanging on to Mr Boebert. They both deal with their grief as they choose to embark on their play activities.

“Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic remarks and for lying, Representative Boebert publicly refused to acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous remarks,” Ms. Omar said in a statement after a brief call. “She doubled down on her rhetoric instead and I decided to end the unproductive call.”