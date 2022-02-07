Boebert seeks to ban federally funded legal aid to illegal immigrants



Exclusive: Immigrants who enter the United States illegally will no longer have access to federally funded legal aid under Republican Lauren Boebert’s new law, which she exclusively shared with Gadget Clock.

Colorado Republicans have written “no taxpayer-funded lawyer for illegal alien law” in support of other House Conservative and immigration reduction agencies. Boebert said any agency or city that receives federal funds should not spend on legal aid for people crossing the southern border illegally.

“The policy is really simple: no more American tax dollars to help cut the line of illegal aliens and help us skirt the law,” Boebert, a new lawmaker, told Gadget Clock Digital in an interview.

Boebert’s bill aims to undermine the Biden administration’s new efforts to provide legal services to immigrants entering the immigration system in seven border towns.

The new Legal Access at Border (LAB) program will not only provide direct attorneys but will help prepare immigrants for the immigration legal process in California, Arizona and Texas, Axios reported in January. These services will help immigrants trying to cross the southern border, who are already in Border Patrol custody or enrolled in the newly reinstated Remain in Mexico program in Mexico, Axios reported.

“Democrats want to treat border arrests like the Oprah Winfrey show,” Boebert told Gadget Clock. “You get free education, you get free plane tickets. You get free medical care. You get free, free, free. It really has to stop and my bill is the first step in this process.”

Outside of President Biden’s new legal aid program, Boebert’s law would target private entities that receive federal taxpayer dollars and fund immigration protection programs, particularly the Vera Institute of Justice’s agreement to avoid deportation of unaccompanied minors. Display

His bill would prevent cities from using federal dollars to create legal aid for undocumented immigrants. The Vera Institute has already partnered with various cities across the country to create a public defender system for migrants facing deportation. A survey found that cities paid taxpayers an estimated 5.6 million in legal protection for illegal immigrants.

In a statement to Gadget Clock Digital in January, the Vera Institute of Justice said providing legal representation to immigrants was “widely supported and in line with our most basic shared American values.”

It continued: “Immigration should not appear in court without a lawyer, especially when the outcome includes deportation and separation from one’s family and community. Including immigrants targeted. ”

The Biden administration has been hit hard by the border crisis, which has seen more than 100,000 immigrant encounters each month and sometimes more than double that. The focus has been on speedy internal processing rather than keeping immigrants at the border.

Facing immigrants The southern border reached 178,840 in December 2021 – much higher than the 73,994 encounters in the previous December.

Fed-up Republicans are hitting Biden for bringing down his border security policy. Just last month, Representative Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa Introduced legislation to prevent taxpayers from paying Immigrant flights within the US In the constant outburst about the Republicans practice.

The answer to Hinson’s bill comes Footage obtained by the Freedom of Information Act At the request of former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, which shows immigrants being taken on a night charter flight to Westchester, New York.

With Democrats in control of Congress, the GOP-led immigration bills are unlikely to pass, but they are a prelude to a forthcoming midterm election where Republicans hope to restore Congress and embarrass Biden to close the tight border.

Boebert said it was time to return to “America first” by agreeing to former President Trump’s policy mantra.

“Gone are the days when we allowed foreign nationals to break our laws illegally, cross the southern border, and then we give people a legal defense at the expense of American taxpayers so they can stay here illegally,” he said.

Other supporters of Boebert’s law include Alabama’s GOP representative Moe Brooks, Florida’s Louis Gohmart, Texas’ Lance Gooden, Arizona’s Tom McClintock, Florida’s Bill Posey and Pennsylvania’s Scott.

“The nonprofit organization and the Biden administration use taxpayer dollars for illegal aliens for lawyers to abuse American law and courts and avoid the deportation they deserve,” Brooks said in a statement. “This heinous misuse of the tax dollar to undermine the rule of law is a symbol of the Biden administration’s extremely harmful policy of importing illegal aliens as quickly as possible.”

Boebert’s bill would be an exception to legal aid for juvenile victims of trafficking. His bill was approved by the right-leaning group NumbersUSA and the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

Gadget Clock’ Sam Dorman, Adam Shaw, Joe Schoffstall and Kelly Lacko contributed to this report.