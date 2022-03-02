World

2 days ago
NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Shouted at President Biden in his first State of the Union address to condemn the killing of 13 American soldiers during a deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden was talking about helping soldiers returning home from Iraq and Afghanistan who had fallen ill with toxic burns and cancer that would one day put them in “flagged coffins.”

Biden says Zelensky ‘inspires world’ in brutal Russian war in Ukraine

Boebert yelled at Biden from the audience: “You kept 13 of them,” in reference to 13 flag-covered coffins from Afghanistan after the deadly and chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in the summer.

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert arrives on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at US President Joe Biden's US Capitol in Washington, DC, at the US Capitol State of the Union address. Biden's first State of the Union address came against the backdrop of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, followed by the imposition of sanctions on Russia by the United States and its allies.

(Win McNamee / Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Anger draws some boos from the audience.

At another stage, Boebert and Republican Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga. Biden started the “Build a Wall” slogan when he was talking about immigration.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., President Joe Biden speaking during her first State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the Capitol, Washington. (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

(AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

READ Also  New York 6-year-old girl missing since 2019 found alive in damp compartment under stairs

Boebert, a member of the Firebrand Freshman, wanted to send a message to Biden to increase domestic oil production and stop buying Russian oil to finance Vladimir Putin’s war.

Republicans Introduce ‘Hunter’ Act to Ban Taxpayer Funds for Cracked Pipes

Boebert wore a “drill baby drill” to the address Tuesday night as Republicans pressed Biden to lift restrictions on domestic power generation and reopen the Keystone XL pipeline.

“Increasing domestic energy production will control inflation, boost our economy, and ensure the safety and security of the United States and our allies,” Boebert told Gadget Clock Digital.

President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress in the Capitol on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Saul Loeb, AP)

(Saul Loeb, AP)

This is not the first time that Boebert has made a fashion statement. She wore a “Let’s Go Brandon” dress to meet with former President Trump at the Mar-a-Lago event. This is a slander for “F-K Joe Biden”.

Jason Donner of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

