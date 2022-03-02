Boebert wears ‘Drill Baby Drill’ outfit to SOTU, yells at Biden over 13 troops killed in Afghanistan pullout



Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Shouted at President Biden in his first State of the Union address to condemn the killing of 13 American soldiers during a deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden was talking about helping soldiers returning home from Iraq and Afghanistan who had fallen ill with toxic burns and cancer that would one day put them in “flagged coffins.”

Boebert yelled at Biden from the audience: “You kept 13 of them,” in reference to 13 flag-covered coffins from Afghanistan after the deadly and chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in the summer.

Anger draws some boos from the audience.

At another stage, Boebert and Republican Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga. Biden started the “Build a Wall” slogan when he was talking about immigration.

Boebert, a member of the Firebrand Freshman, wanted to send a message to Biden to increase domestic oil production and stop buying Russian oil to finance Vladimir Putin’s war.

Boebert wore a “drill baby drill” to the address Tuesday night as Republicans pressed Biden to lift restrictions on domestic power generation and reopen the Keystone XL pipeline.

“Increasing domestic energy production will control inflation, boost our economy, and ensure the safety and security of the United States and our allies,” Boebert told Gadget Clock Digital.

This is not the first time that Boebert has made a fashion statement. She wore a “Let’s Go Brandon” dress to meet with former President Trump at the Mar-a-Lago event. This is a slander for “F-K Joe Biden”.

