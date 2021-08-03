Boeing’s Starliner Launch for NASA: When to Watch

For Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, NASA certainly hopes the second time around will be the charm.

Boeing is one of two companies that NASA has hired to take its astronauts to and from the International Space Station. (SpaceX is the other, with its Crew Dragon spacecraft.)

Two years ago, Boeing seemed to be on track to be the first to be ready to take on astronauts.

Pretty much all that was left was a demo flight with no astronauts on board, which launched in December 2019. Embarrassingly, things took a turn for the worse almost immediately, exposing faulty software and pointing to the issues that the aviation division of Boeing had with the 737 Max jet, which led to a pair of fatal crashes.

Not only was Starliner not ready for astronauts, it took Boeing over a year to analyze what was wrong, rewrite its software, and validate that the spacecraft would be trustworthy. Friday they should try again. Here’s what you need to know.