Bogus test taker gets prison in college admissions scam



A former Florida prep school administrator has been sentenced to federal prison, and a well-equipped water polo coach at the University of Southern California was quickly convicted by a jury in Boston federal court on a busy Friday in a long-running college admission bribery scandal.

Mark Riddle, who paid well for college entrance exams for wealthy students, was sentenced to four months in prison, released on two years’ probation and confiscated about $ 240,000.

Meanwhile, former USC coach Jovan Vavic, who forged the athletic credentials of wealthy students so they could be admitted, was convicted of three counts of fraud and bribery after a jury considered it less than a day after his nearly month-long trial.

Rachel Rollins, the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, said Vavik’s trial represented the final conviction in a case involving the “Operation Varsity Blues”.

The investigation, announced in 2019, uncovered corruption in the college admissions process at Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and other sought-after schools and involved wealthy and connected parents, including actors Felicity Hoffman and Laurie Laughlin and Laughlin’s fashion designer husband Mosimo Gianuli.

“It’s a small statement that behavior was reprehensible in this case,” Rollins later said, acknowledging a detailed investigation before taking charge earlier this year. “The rich, powerful and famous – dropping with privileges and entitlements – have used their money and energy to steal college admissions from more deserving and deserving students.”

The head of the FBI’s Boston office, Joseph Bonavolanta, said he hoped the investigation had “learned a lot of important lessons” and that colleges would ensure that appropriate security measures were in place.

“First and foremost, you can’t afford to play and lie and cheat to disrupt the college admissions process,” he said. “Because you will be caught.”

Vavik, a 60-year-old man who led the USC men’s and women’s water polo team to 16 national championships, walked out of the courtroom with his family on Friday, refusing to comment on the verdict.

Prosecutors say he received a bribe of about $ 250,000 to nominate ineligible students as water polo recruits so they could attend elite Los Angeles schools.

But Vavic’s lawyers argued he was doing what he could to raise money for his influential, championship-winning program, as athletic officials claimed. They maintained that he never lied, never took bribes, and was a victim of the desire to cover a “broader culture” of accepting rich USC students who could donate.

The university, which fired Vavik after his 2019 arrest, insisted his admission procedures were “not on trial”.

In a separate court minutes after Vavik’s verdict was read, Riedel repented because he had been convicted of fraud and money laundering.

The Harvard graduate, who emerged as the main figure in the wide-ranging scandal, apologized to many students for missing out on college opportunities because of his “terrible decision.”

He says he brought shame to his family and pleaded with law enforcement officials to cooperate and humbly promise to correct his actions.

Riddle’s lawyers said he would have to spend one to two months in prison because he was not the main leader of the scheme or a university insider like the instructors and college administrators. They further stated that he had already paid about $ 166,000 for the foreclosure obligation.

Judge Nathaniel Gorton, however, favored prosecutors who argued for a four-month sentence.

He said Riddle had secretly played a key role in the scheme for many years by secretly accepting ACT and SAT for students or modifying their answers.

“And for what?” Judge Dr. “You didn’t need the money. How did you get so low?”