Boil water advisory in effect for Ravena, Town of Coeymans, and New Baltimore water district





RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Due to a water main break, residents in Ravena, the Town of Coeymans, and the New Baltimore water district, have to boil their water even if they didn’t lose it.

“Earlier in the day, they realized that there was a water main break which caused a water outage for a good portion of the town and village,” Travis Witbeck, Assistant Chief Ravena Fire Department. “And as a result, they had to go and find the source of where that break was. And it took them a little while.”

This water main break on Central Avenue causing an inconvenience for residents. Some people couldn’t even shower in their own homes. The Ravena Firehouse providing bottled water, as well as non-drinking water to those who need it.

“I’m picking up water so I can use it to flush the toilets, and wash anything that needs to be washed or whatnot,” said Shawn Snyder, who lives in the area.

Snyder wasn’t the only one stopping by the fire house today.

“We’ve had a fair share amount of residents, many have come through to pick up some water. At one point we had cars lined up straight out of the firehouse,” said Witbeck.

Ravena’s mayor, Bill Misuraca, said once the line is repaired, samples will be sent to the New York State Department of Health to analyzed. He added the water main break will likely be fixed by midnight, and water will once again be distributed at the Ravena Firehouse starting at 7am.