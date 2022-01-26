Boil water order in effect for Delanson





DELANSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Department of Environmental Health has issued a boil water order for the Village of Delanson. All addresses served by the village water supply are impacted.

The Village Water Commissioner said there is a water main break. The department advises residents to boil their water before drinking or using for culinary purposes. Do not drink the water before boiling it first.

Residents should bring water to a boil for 1 minute and let it cool before using, according to the department. Residents can also use bottled water instead. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

Delanson is in the process of determining the cause of low water pressures, said the department. After the problem has been identified and corrected, residents will be told that they no longer need to boil water if tests confirm there is no harmful bacteria in the system.

The village anticipates that the problem will be resolved within a few days. For more information, you can contact the Village of Delanson Water Department at (518) 895-8926 or Schenectady County Public Health Services at (518) 386-2818.