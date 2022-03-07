Bojan Bogdanovic hits 11 3-pointers as Jazz defeat Thunder



Bozan Bogdanovich says creating the Utah Jazz franchise-record 11 3-pointers was not that complicated.

He simply wheels it open. He said Oklahoma City Thunder guard Donovan Mitchell and center Rudy Gobert helped stop the all-star pick-and-roll combination so much that it left room for him to shoot comfortably.

Bogdanovic scored 35 points to help the Jazz beat the Thunder 116-103 on Sunday night.

The highest 3s of Bogdanovic’s previous career were eight – he reached a total by the end of the third quarter. He tried 18 3-pointers – five more than the height of his previous career.

“Every single shot was a good shot, whether I was hot or not,” Bogdanovich said. “So even if I don’t get it in the first quarter or the second quarter, I’ll continue shooting.”

Oklahoma City coach Mark Diegneult knew it could be a problem if Thunder Bogdanovich did not leave.

“His initial appearance was clear, and he’s a guy who walks into the gym with confidence,” Diegnault said. “But when he sees that the first three or four have entered and they’re open like that, it’s hard to close.”

Bogdanovich tried just one shot inside the 3-point line – a miss. He has made two free throws.

Mitchell had 24 points and 10 assists and Jordan Clarkson added 20 points for the Jazz.

Utah returned 124-90 to New Orleans on Friday.

“I’ve been playing basketball for some time, so never too much or too little,” said Bogdanovich. “You know 82 games is a long season. It’s going up and down a lot. But it’s great for the team, it’s great to come back from that bad rate.”

Shy Gilgius-Alexander had 33 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City starter Josh Gide (right hip pain) and Lou Dort (left shoulder strain) were absent. Oklahoma City says Gide, a rookie point guard, will be out for at least two more weeks.

“The boys played through it, shook it, somehow executed it,” Diegnault said. “Using our perseverance and our kind of scrap gave the game a bit of a mess, which we had to do tonight to keep ourselves in it and give ourselves a chance.”

The Jazz took a 61-45 lead at the break with a 51.3% shot in the first half. Gilgius-Alexander scored 20 points in the first half.

Thunder started strong in the second half. Alexei Pokuevsky blocked Gobert’s lay-up effort against the Glass and it led to a quick break from Aaron Wiggins who dropped the Utah lead to 66-55.

Utah recovered with an 18-6 run that Bogdanovic had three 3-pointers. At the end of the third quarter the Jazz were leading 91-76.

Oklahoma City reduced their deficit to 105-97 on Theo Maledon’s 3-pointer with just four minutes left, but Bogdanovic hit three more 3 seconds to keep the Jazz in check.

Jazz: G Mike Conley didn’t play (left). … went 13-0 in the first quarter. … Bogdanovich has 14 points in the first quarter. … Gobert had 12 points and 17 rebounds.

Thunder: C Isaiah Robbie, who averaged 23.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in his previous two games, sat with back pain. … Gilgius-Alexander scored 10 points in the first quarter. … G Trey Mann scored on a floater just before the first half market after missing his first seven shots. … Pokusevsky had 12 points and 11 rebounds. … Rookie Olivier had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Still cooking

Gilgius-Alexander continues his heated trend.

In his six games since returning from an ankle injury, he has scored at least 30 points five times. He averaged 33.3 points, 6.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 56.6% off the field during that stretch.

Quotable

Utah G. Trent Forest, taking the opportunity to claim a tiebreaker during Monday’s game season in Dallas: “I think everyone knows this is someone we’ll probably see in the playoffs, … so I mean, I think we’ll all be locked in for that.” . “

Stat line

The Jazz made 23 3-pointers out of 52, while the Thunder made 8 out of 40.

Coming next

Jazz: Monday at the Dallas Mavericks.

Thunder: Host the Milwaukee Box on Tuesday.