Boko Haram Leader Killed Himself, Says Islamic State West Africa Province: Report

Nigeria's Boko Haram chief Abubakar Shekau killed himself throughout a struggle in opposition to the rival jihadist group from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), in keeping with an audio recording obtained by the Agence-France Presse. The event comes two weeks after stories claimed that he had died.

"Shekau most well-liked to be humiliated within the hereafter to getting humiliated on earth. He killed himself immediately by detonating an explosive," mentioned a voice in Kanuri language resembling that of ISWAP chief Abu Musab Al-Barnawi.

In the meantime, Boko Haram has nonetheless not confirmed or commented on the loss of life of its chief.

Chatting with AFP concerning the chief, ISWAP described within the audiotape that it despatched out fighters to Boko Haram enclave within the Sambisa forest and located Shekhau sitting in his home. They opened fireplace.

“From there he retreated and escaped, ran and roamed the bushes for 5 days. Nevertheless, the fighters saved looking out and trying to find him earlier than they have been capable of find him,” the supply within the audiotape mentioned.

With nowhere else to go as ISWAP fighters surrounded Shekhau, who was hiding in a bush, he selected to kill himself as a substitute of creating his followers repent.

“We’re so glad…,” Shekau was “somebody who dedicated unimaginable terrorism and atrocities.”

Two weeks in the past, stories advised that Abubakar Shekau had been critically wounded in an try to kill himself amid clashes with rival ISIS allies in northern Nigeria.

Boko Haram has been attempting to ascertain the Islamic Sharia legislation in northeastern Nigeria since 2009, extending its assaults to nations within the Lake Chad Basin. Its unique members included followers of militant preacher Mohammed Yusuf from Borno, who wished to transform Nigeria.

Nevertheless, when the founder died in police custody in 2009, Shekhau took over because the group’s new chief. Beneath his management, Boko Haram turned a full-fledged insurgency group, staging bombings and jail breaks throughout Nigeria. Shekhau made worldwide headlines when his males kidnapped practically 300 schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014. He had a $7 million bounty positioned on his head by the US.