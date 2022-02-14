bold netflix web series Vikings Narcos Spartacus Versailles and Marco Polo full of thriller romance

If you want to watch some bold romantic and thriller content, then you can try this series on Netflix. Check out the list of this series here…

Bold Netflix Web Series: People are often hesitant to watch bold content on the big screen, so OTT content can be a good option. One to one bold content is available on OTT. If you are also looking for some similar romantic thriller content, then we have brought a list of five Netflix series for you. Know about this series here:

Vikings: This series is going to release on 25 February. However, it is not yet clear whether all the episodes will be released simultaneously or will be released. The rights of this series are with Netflix. According to IMDb there are 24 episodes of this series. Basically this is a story based on a new generation of warriors and kings after the TV show, Vikings: Valhalla. The entire six series was first shown in the US on The History Channel. The series is also available on Amazon Prime in the UK.

Narcos: The series follows the story of the biggest and richest criminal in history, the drug mafia and the main character of ‘Narcos’, ‘Pablo Escobar’. The story of the series is about a man who rose to such heights in the world of crime that he was included in the list of the ten richest people in the world. The person whom the enemies gave betel nut to the killers to kill, but even these killers could not do anything about it.

Spartacus: Spartacus is an American television series produced in New Zealand that premiered on Starz from January 22, 2010 to April 12, 2013. This series is inspired by historical person. This character is a Thracian gladiator. This series will give you the feel of Thriller Journey.

Versailles: This is a French historical drama series. Originally it is a TV series which premiered on 16 November 2015 on Canal+ in France and Super Channel in Canada, on BBC in May 2016. The second season premiered in France on 27 March 2017 and aired in the UK from 21 April 2017. If you are also looking for a thriller on OTT, then this can prove to be a good option for you.

Marco Polo: Marco Polo is one of the great historical dramas that has been shown on Netflix over the years. Three seasons of Marco Polo have been released. The series is based on the early years of Marco Polo in the court of Kublai Khan, who did his work with full dedication.