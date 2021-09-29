Bold play by Lamar Jackson: A contract without an agent
By any logic, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had an extraordinary career through his first three NFL seasons.
Drafted at the end of the first round in 2018, he quickly emerged as one of the league’s most dynamic players, winning six of his seven regular seasons in his first year and winning the Most Valuable Player award in his second. . At 24 years old, he is the face of the league and the undisputed centerpiece of the Ravens’ future.
Those are among the facts that will undoubtedly be brought up as Jackson and Baltimore executives negotiate an extension to their rookie contract, the massive payday that is typically the biggest pay bump in an NFL player’s career and that of other franchise quarterbacks. will determine the market for The end of their entry level deals.
His teammates have already set the table. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension (with $126 million in total guaranteed money) in March. In August, Bills quarterback Josh Allen received a six-year, $258 million deal (with $150 million in total guaranteed money).
But as Jackson talks about the size and terms of a new deal with his team, he stands to handle the matter on his own, one of 17 NFL players not represented by a traditional sports agent. goes. Instead, Jackson enlists mentors, including his mother, Felicia Jones, to work on clauses, exceptions, and trade-offs.
He has offered little insight into the process. He may follow the trend and ask for a four-year deal to increase his flexibility, or he may try to secure a longer and bigger contract as did Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Allen. .
Jones did not respond to a request for comment.
Moving forward without traditional representation, Jackson is challenging the football conservatism, partly promoted by agents, that players cannot possibly understand or successfully negotiate complex contracts. At the same time, Ravens team officials — who declined to speak for this story — can’t limit their relationship to just talking to Jackson about her labor. They also have to tell him what they think his labor is worth.
“Agents tell the whole world that players can’t do anything without them,” said Russell Okung, who began representing halfway through his 12-year NFL career as an offensive lineman. “With Lamar going out on his own, it’s scary for the agent’s world. If he figures it out, others will understand.”
The challenges go beyond dollar signs. “He is also a black quarterback and is used to laboring people a certain way,” Okung said. “He’s pushing against myriad narratives all at once.”
For years, players have complained that agents don’t do enough to earn their fees, which can run as high as 3 percent of the value of the contract. Recent years have prompted Richard Sherman, Okung, DeAndre Hopkins and others to negotiate their own deals, some of which were panned in the media.
While those players dropped their agents midcareer, Jackson went without an agent from the start.
Under the league’s peculiar economics, this makes sense because rookie pay scales are strictly fixed, leaving little room for negotiation. Teams operate under strict salary limits, and often opt for fifth-year contracts in star players’ contracts to keep them at a cheaper figure for an additional year before becoming free agents, or with Jackson as the Ravens. case may be permitted. More time to discuss the detail.
Teams can also impose a “franchise tag” on players—a one-year designation of the average salary of the top five players in the same position (over the past five seasons) or 120 percent of the player’s previous salary—in order to avoid that payment. which the market will bear. To stay on top of their star quarterbacks, whose salaries are rising far faster than players in other positions, teams can also fill the rest of their rosters with rookies and free agents willing to play for minimum wage.
Jackson’s decision to forgo traditional representation is inviting more scrutiny than other stars’ talks as he is in line for a massive contract extension that will help establish a future market for the franchise quarterback. Understanding NFL contracts is complicated because teams can include multiple clauses that, if triggered, can cost a player. An injury off the field can result in a team withholding payment. So could an arrest, suspension or an unexplained absence from the club.
A player’s annual salary can be relatively low compared to meeting performance goals such as signing bonuses, pay to build a team roster, pay to attend voluntary training camps, and lead a statistical range.
Top-tier quarterbacks such as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have in recent talks barred their teams from awarding them the franchise tag. The tag would have kept Brady out of the open market after the 2019 season, his last with the Patriots. Rodgers’ contract signed in July prevents the Packers from awarding the franchise tag after the 2022 season, when he is eligible to become a free agent.
In 2018, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins negotiated through an agent to reach a rare contract that was 100 percent guaranteed, such as in Major League Baseball and the NBA increasing the percentage of guaranteed money in NFL contracts, but For most players it is below 70 percent, which makes it easy for teams to justify cutting players.
Agents argue that part of their role is to wean players away from deals that give teams too much leverage.
“There are so many different ways to not get your money in the NFL,” said Joby Branion, who runs Vanguard Sports Group, an agency that represents 36 NFL players, including Von Miller of the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Keenan Allen is included. . “The best agents are going to understand that the most important part of any negotiation is leverage. Guarantees in the NFL are not as guaranteed as in other sports.”
Agents also pay for top prospects to train for the alliance and talk their draft value with general managers. Once they join a team, agents help players find marketing opportunities and keep track of their needs during the season.
“It’s not just about negotiating contracts and washing player hands,” said Kim Meale, an NFL agent who leads the football division at Rock Nation Sports, a representation of the Giants running back Saxon Barkley. does, driving back the Buccaneers Leonard Fournet and others.
Still, some players do many of these things themselves. Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said he negotiated a three-year, $54 million extension in 2019 to not only avoid paying his agent, but to be a smart businessman. He read the league’s collective bargaining agreements, studied other player contracts and sought advice from corporate executives, team owners, and even Michael Jordan.
During this process, he knew what an unusual path he was taking.
“There were a lot of people who felt that players weren’t able to successfully negotiate their contracts, so I knew that once I committed to doing it, I had to do it right because I knew That there were too many eyes that didn’t want to let me succeed, Wagner said.
The union does not push players in any way to hire agents. But it does provide players who find themselves with access to its database of contracts and review of any proposed contract language, just as it does for agents. Since 2016, the union has required agents to send all contracts that average $2 million or more a year to union attorneys for review to ensure that agents adequately protect their clients. are doing.
“The union-agent relationship is complex and sometimes counterproductive,” said George Atlah, a spokesman for the NFL Players Association. “But when it comes to representing players, we have not changed our model of providing services to agents.”
For now, only 17 players represent themselves according to the NFLPA, but that may change in the coming years as college athletes are now allowed to earn money from their names, images and likenesses before turning professional. , become better educated about their value and how others benefit from it.
“With name, image and likeness rules, you’re going to have more young people recognizing your worth,” said Charles Grantham, director of the Center for Sport Management at Seton Hall and former NBA agent and union executive. Agents may be forced to cut their fees in order to secure players, he added. “It’s definitely going to change the economics of business.”
Over time, Grantham and others said, the younger generation’s awareness could lead them to take the same leap as Jackson.
“A lot of it is players waking up to realize the power they have and how they can execute if they educate themselves,” Wagner said. This is part of a bigger picture of players becoming more aware of their potential outside the game they play. “
