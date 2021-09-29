Bold play by Lamar Jackson: A contract without an agent

By any logic, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had an extraordinary career through his first three NFL seasons.

Drafted at the end of the first round in 2018, he quickly emerged as one of the league’s most dynamic players, winning six of his seven regular seasons in his first year and winning the Most Valuable Player award in his second. . At 24 years old, he is the face of the league and the undisputed centerpiece of the Ravens’ future.

Those are among the facts that will undoubtedly be brought up as Jackson and Baltimore executives negotiate an extension to their rookie contract, the massive payday that is typically the biggest pay bump in an NFL player’s career and that of other franchise quarterbacks. will determine the market for The end of their entry level deals.

His teammates have already set the table. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension (with $126 million in total guaranteed money) in March. In August, Bills quarterback Josh Allen received a six-year, $258 million deal (with $150 million in total guaranteed money).