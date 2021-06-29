Bollywood 5 Actors Who Lost Control While Shooting Intimate Scenes – These 5 actors became uncontrollable while shooting romantic scenes, kept doing these things with the actress after the cut

New Delhi. Bollywood movies are known for their action as well as bold style. And this temper of boldness works to give great momentum to the film. Actresses also have to give many bold scenes to attract the audience towards them. But sometimes actors dominate them while shooting romantic scenes and sometimes they become so personal that they forget about the scene. Today we will tell you about such superstars who got swayed while shooting romantic scenes.

Read More:- Kajol was shocked when Ajay Devgan’s truth came out, said, if she had known earlier, she would never have married

Dalip Tahil and Jayaprada

The famous actor of the past, Dalip Tahil, had done a lot of dirty acts with Jayaprada, which remained in the headlines for a long time. Actually, actors Dalip Tahil and Jayaprada had to shoot an intimate scene for a film. While doing the scene, Dalip became so uncontrollable that he held on to Jayaprada tightly. Jaya tried to free herself but when she did not succeed, she slapped Dalip strongly.

Madhuri Dixit and Vinod Khanna

A romantic scene was to be shot between Madhuri Dixit and Vinod Khanna in the film “Dayawan”. During that time, they were so much lost in each other that the director kept giving them the voice to cut the scene again and again, but even after this Vinod Khanna could not stop himself. However, even today Madhuri regrets about her kissing scene.

Read More:- Vinod Khanna had become uncontrollable while kissing Madhuri Dixit, had crossed all limits

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez were supposed to shoot a kissing scene during the shooting of a movie Gentleman. During this, Siddharth was so lost in the scene that he could not even hear the director’s cut.

Ranbir Kapoor and Evelyn Sharma

Bollywood’s dashing hero Ranbir Kapoor also got swayed during the shooting of a scene. He had to put his hands on the Thais of the movie’s actress Evelyn Sharma. While doing the scene, Ranbir was repeatedly placing his hands on the thighs of the actress. During this, he did not even hear the director’s cut.

Ranjeet and Madhuri Dixit

Ranjit was playing the role of Villain in a 90s film. In one scene of the movie, Ranjeet had to force her with Madhuri Dixit. While shooting the scene, Ranjit got so lost that he had forgotten his limits. During this Madhuri was really scared.