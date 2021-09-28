Bollywood 6 reel couples hate each other in real life: Bollywood 6 reel couples hate each other in real life

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee Saif and Rani acted in memorable films like 'Hum Tum', 'Ta Ra Rum Pum'. Loved their on-screen duo but there was a big difference between the two on set. Both artists admitted that they do not like working with each other. There was a big difference of opinion between Saif and Rani. Saif found Rani very 'annoying', Rani felt that Saif was not 'sick' and not mature as an actor.

Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol It is a well known fact that Abhay Deol had a problem with Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor filming ‘Ayesha’. Abhay and Sonam were in the lead roles in the film. Abhay spoke publicly about how the father-daughter duo made the film in full fashion and never stopped acting. He said he would never act in such a film. Sonam was shocked to learn all this and said that she had nothing in her heart for Abhay.

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu When John and Bipasha appeared in ‘Jism’, their sizzling chemistry caught everyone’s attention. Their pairing was considered magical on screen. In real life the two lived together for almost 9 years and planned to get married but then things changed and they had a breakup. Bipasha accuses John of cheating and denies John’s presence.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan Shahid and Kareena worked together in many films but their pairing in ‘Jab We Met’ was sensational. It is considered to be a classic movie and at that time both the actors were dating each other. Then there was their breakup. Kareena married Saif, while Shahid married Meera Rajput.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan There is no doubt that Shah Rukh and Aishwarya are one of the most talented and popular actors in Bollywood. The couple was much appreciated in the movie ‘Mohabbatein’ but things did not go well commercially even during this on-screen couple. There were many reasons for Ash’s relationship with Salman Khan, being late for the set and disagreeing with each other. Now only the two actors will know what happened on the set. It is said that Shah Rukh removed Aishwarya from 5 Bollywood movies.

Romance and Bollywood have an old and strong relationship. Whether Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are walking in ‘Sarsan Ke Khet’ or Aamir Khan is doing a jumping dance on ‘Pahala Nasha’, there is a lot to learn about love from the energetic acting of actors in Hindi films. There are many films in which the on-screen chemistry of Bollywood actors is excellent but in real life they ‘hate’ each other. Today we are going to tell you about some such couples …