Entertainment

Bollywood action Movies 2022 and 2023 full list Bachchhan Pandey RRR, Adipurush, pathan tiger 3 and more. Full list of Bollywood action movies 2022 and 2023 Bachchhan Pandey, RRR, Adipurush, pathan, tiger 3

25 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bollywood action Movies 2022 and 2023 full list Bachchhan Pandey RRR, Adipurush, pathan tiger 3 and more. Full list of Bollywood action movies 2022 and 2023 Bachchhan Pandey, RRR, Adipurush, pathan, tiger 3
Written by admin
Bollywood action Movies 2022 and 2023 full list Bachchhan Pandey RRR, Adipurush, pathan tiger 3 and more. Full list of Bollywood action movies 2022 and 2023 Bachchhan Pandey, RRR, Adipurush, pathan, tiger 3

Bollywood action Movies 2022 and 2023 full list Bachchhan Pandey RRR, Adipurush, pathan tiger 3 and more. Full list of Bollywood action movies 2022 and 2023 Bachchhan Pandey, RRR, Adipurush, pathan, tiger 3

Rajamouli's RRR

Rajamouli’s RRR

The color of action in SS Rajamouli’s RRR has already been seen in the trailer. Jr NTR and Ramcharan have many action-packed action-packed scenes in the RRR movie. Rajamouli has produced RRR with a budget of 400 crores. Most of the money has been spent on the fight and climax scenes. RRR is releasing in theaters on 25 March 2022.

Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut will also be seen doing action on screen. Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad is releasing in theaters on 8th April. Its trailer will be launched soon. The film is directed by Rajneesh Ghai. Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta will also be seen in lead roles along with Kangana Ranaut.

KGF Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2

Kannada superstar Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 is also releasing in April. The budget of KGF Chapter 2 is more than 150 crores. The real fight scene is at the top level in the film. This time Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in action packed style in the role of Adheera. This is the most expensive Kannada film which is releasing on 14th April 2022. It is directed by Prashanth Neel.

Heropanti 2

Heropanti 2

When I remember Tiger Shroff’s name, only action. Tiger Shroff’s tremendous action is going to be seen on screen on 29 April 2022 with Heropanti 2. Ahmed Khan has directed this film. The budget of the film is said to be more than 140 crores. Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in special roles.

READ Also  Streaming service Philo TV is getting a price increase
-->
Salman and Katrina in Tiger 3

Salman and Katrina in Tiger 3

The market is open for the biggest action films in the year 2023. With Tiger 3 is coming with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s high budget action based spy film. Which will be released on Eid on 21 April 2023. Recently a teaser was released where Katrina and Salman are seen taking training for action scenes. The budget of Tiger 3 is more than 200 crores. The Hollywood-level action will be seen in Tiger 3.

salman, shahrukh and jaan action together in pathan

Action of Salman, Shahrukh and Jaan together in Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone’s Pathan will be a blast in the new year. It will release in theaters on January 25, 2023 along with Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is believed to be a comeback film of Shahrukh Khan. Which will be full of action in every frame. Many high level action scenes have also been filmed between Zain and Shahrukh.

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan in Aadipurush

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan in Aadipurush

The release date of Aadipurush, which is being directed by Om Raut, has also been revealed. Prabhas is presenting the story of Lord Ram along with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in theaters on 12 January 2023 with a budget of 400 crores. It is being told that this will also be the biggest action film of Indian cinema. Which will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Akshay and Tiger in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay and Tiger in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will also release on Christmas in the year 2023. Two action superstars of Bollywood i.e. Tiger and Akshay will come together as a high level action film on screen. In the teaser, Akshay Kumar and Tiger’s fight scene has given a hint towards what will be the level of action scene in the film.

READ Also  Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar Hospitalised In Mumbai Due To Breathlessness
-->
Hrithik Roshan's action thriller Fighter

Hrithik Roshan’s action thriller Fighter

Director Siddharth Anand is coming up with the action thriller Fighter. Which will be released in theaters on 26 January 2023. Fans are already very excited about what will be the action of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s pair. The film itself by the name of Fighter proves that it will be an action based story.

john abraham attack

john abraham attack

John Abraham’s attack is also included in this list. The story in this film will be around patriotic terrorism. John Abraham has also co-produced this film. The budget of this film is also being told to be more than 150 crores. The film will release on 1 April 2022.

Akshay Kumar's Gorkha

Akshay Kumar’s Gorkha

Akshay Kumar to star in General Ian Cardozo’s biopic Gorkha. No definite information has been revealed about this action and drama-laden film of Akshay Kumar.

#Bollywood #action #Movies #full #list #Bachchhan #Pandey #RRR #Adipurush #pathan #tiger #Full #list #Bollywood #action #movies #Bachchhan #Pandey #RRR #Adipurush #pathan #tiger

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  AMD confirms it’s powering the gaming rig inside Tesla’s Model S and Model X

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment