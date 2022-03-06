Bollywood action Movies 2022 and 2023 full list Bachchhan Pandey RRR, Adipurush, pathan tiger 3 and more. Full list of Bollywood action movies 2022 and 2023 Bachchhan Pandey, RRR, Adipurush, pathan, tiger 3

Rajamouli’s RRR The color of action in SS Rajamouli’s RRR has already been seen in the trailer. Jr NTR and Ramcharan have many action-packed action-packed scenes in the RRR movie. Rajamouli has produced RRR with a budget of 400 crores. Most of the money has been spent on the fight and climax scenes. RRR is releasing in theaters on 25 March 2022. Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad Kangana Ranaut will also be seen doing action on screen. Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad is releasing in theaters on 8th April. Its trailer will be launched soon. The film is directed by Rajneesh Ghai. Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta will also be seen in lead roles along with Kangana Ranaut. KGF Chapter 2 Kannada superstar Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 is also releasing in April. The budget of KGF Chapter 2 is more than 150 crores. The real fight scene is at the top level in the film. This time Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in action packed style in the role of Adheera. This is the most expensive Kannada film which is releasing on 14th April 2022. It is directed by Prashanth Neel. Heropanti 2 When I remember Tiger Shroff’s name, only action. Tiger Shroff’s tremendous action is going to be seen on screen on 29 April 2022 with Heropanti 2. Ahmed Khan has directed this film. The budget of the film is said to be more than 140 crores. Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in special roles. READ Also Streaming service Philo TV is getting a price increase --> -->

Salman and Katrina in Tiger 3

The market is open for the biggest action films in the year 2023. With Tiger 3 is coming with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s high budget action based spy film. Which will be released on Eid on 21 April 2023. Recently a teaser was released where Katrina and Salman are seen taking training for action scenes. The budget of Tiger 3 is more than 200 crores. The Hollywood-level action will be seen in Tiger 3.

Action of Salman, Shahrukh and Jaan together in Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone’s Pathan will be a blast in the new year. It will release in theaters on January 25, 2023 along with Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is believed to be a comeback film of Shahrukh Khan. Which will be full of action in every frame. Many high level action scenes have also been filmed between Zain and Shahrukh.

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan in Aadipurush

The release date of Aadipurush, which is being directed by Om Raut, has also been revealed. Prabhas is presenting the story of Lord Ram along with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in theaters on 12 January 2023 with a budget of 400 crores. It is being told that this will also be the biggest action film of Indian cinema. Which will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Akshay and Tiger in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will also release on Christmas in the year 2023. Two action superstars of Bollywood i.e. Tiger and Akshay will come together as a high level action film on screen. In the teaser, Akshay Kumar and Tiger’s fight scene has given a hint towards what will be the level of action scene in the film.

READ Also Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar Hospitalised In Mumbai Due To Breathlessness

-->