Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan Affairs

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has divorced his wife Kiran Rao. Aamir married Kiran Rao in the year 2005. The couple broke the 15-year marriage today. Both have issued a statement. In which both informed their fans that both are now separated. After this news, there has been a stir in the industry. By the way, let us tell you this is the actor’s second divorce. Before Kiran Rao, he was married to Reena Dutta. Shortly after which both of them separated. Today we will tell you about the affairs related to Aamir Khan.

Blood written love letter for Reena Dutta

Actor Aamir Khan, popularly known as Mr. Perfectionist, first fell in love with Reena Dutta. During his youth, Aamir Khan was madly behind Reena Dutta. It is said that Aamir was so madly in love with Reena Dutta that he even wrote a love letter with blood for her. After which Reena Dutta also scolded him.

After which both had come close and then on April 18, 1986, he quietly married Reena. Let us tell you that Reena’s father did not like Aamir Khan and he did not want Reena to marry him at all.

Also read- Aamir Khan moves case in Pakistan court for killing two people! viral tweet

Aamir Khan’s heart fell on Kiran Rao

After marrying Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan’s name started getting associated with Kiran Rao. Aamir is said to have given his heart to Kiran during the shooting of the film Lagaan. Reena Dutta got very upset with the news of Aamir’s linkup with Kiran. The news of their affair spread like a fire in the industry.

After which Reena Dutta decided that she would separate from Aamir Khan. After which Aamir-Reena divorced Reena in the year 2002 and married Kiran Rao in 2005.

Also read- Relief to Aamir Khan from Chhattisgarh High Court, dismisses plea to prosecute actor

Name associated with journalist Jessica Hines

Even after marrying Kiran Rao, the news of Aamir Khan’s affairs has not stopped coming. It is said that in the year 1998, the shooting of Ghulam was going on. During the shooting of Ghulam, Aamir’s name was associated with journalist Jessica Hines. It is said that both lived in a live-in relationship. During this time Jessica became pregnant. According to the news, it is said that Aamir had pressurized Jessica to abort the child. But Jessica did not listen to Aamir Khan and she went to London. where she gave birth to a son. The picture of that child also became very viral on social media. Which looks exactly like Aamir.

Aamir’s name also associated with Fatima Sana Shaikh

Actor Aamir Khan’s name has also been added to the actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. Although Fatima had appeared in the film ‘Dangal’ with Aamir Khan in the role of his daughter, but during the shooting of the film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, the news of their linkups shocked everyone. According to the news, Aamir Khan started dating Fatima Sana Shaikh. A picture of both of them also went viral. In which both were seen holding hands. Fatima Sana Shaikh became very angry after hearing these news.