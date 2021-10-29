bollywood actor attacked ncb by citing nawab malik in aryan khan case in aajtak chitra tripathi show

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan got bail on Thursday in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case but will spend the night of Friday in jail as he has not been granted bail. During the discussion on the same issue in Aaj Tak TV debate, when anchor Chitra Tripathi told film actor Shahzad Khan that Aryan Khan will come out but the allegations against him will remain. So in response to this, the film actor also targeted NCB, referring to the minister of Maharashtra government, Nawab Malik.

During the TV debate on Aaj Tak news channel, Anchor Chitra Tripathi asked the film actor Shahzad Khan that the High Court has granted bail to Aryan Khan, it has not said that you are acquitted of the charges. Because many types of restrictions have also been imposed on them. Right now he is just getting released from jail. But the allegations will remain and the investigation will continue.

In response to this question of anchor Chitra Tripathi, film actor Shahzad Khan said that the rules that are there will definitely be followed. Shahrukh Khan is a responsible citizen and he will follow it. At the same time, he said that but the thing is that there have been so many more revelations inside this case, seeing that, the eyes of all of us have been dazzled.

Shahzad Khan further said that the way Nawab Malik has come out and taken out the rest, it is really terrible. At the same time, Shahzad Khan also said that whatever Nawab Malik said and presented his evidence. So this turns doubt into belief. The rest of the court will decide what should be done in this. But the entire film industry should thank Nawab Malik. All the cases should be investigated and the truth should come out.

Aryan Khan, who was trapped in the drugs case, could not come out of the jail on Friday due to delay in paperwork. Aryan Khan was not released from Arthur Road Jail as he could not reach the bail order by 5.30 pm. Famous film actress Juhi Chawla took Aryan Khan’s bail. In the order of the court, 14 conditions have been laid for Aryan’s bail. Many conditions have been laid in these including not leaving Mumbai, appearing before the NCB every Friday.