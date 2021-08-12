Bollywood Actor Kader Khan came to India from Afghanistan lived in the dirtiest slum of Kamathipura this is how his film journey started

late bollywood actor Kader Khan His childhood was spent in many difficulties. His parents were residents of Kabul, Afghanistan. But when Kader Khan was born, his parents took him to India. Kader Khan and his family came to Mumbai’s Kamathipura and stayed where they got two small rooms on rent in Mumbai’s dirtiest settlement.

Interesting story of coming to India Kader Khan told his story of coming to India, in an interview given to ‘Sahara Samay’. Before him, all his brothers and sisters in Kabul used to die. Kader Khan’s mother felt that the air of Kabul was not suitable for her children, so the children were dying. When Kader Khan was born, his family came to Mumbai after walking for several months leaving Kabul.

Childhood spent in the filth of Kamathipura Kader Khan had told that where he lived, there was prostitution, crime prevailed. He had told, ‘After coming to Mumbai, which is the dirtiest slum here, Kamathipura first abused… Today people who speak Dharavi, those who know Kamathipura, they know that there is no dirty slum in the whole world. We stayed there in a building. We got two small rooms on the third floor.

He had further told, ‘Prostitution on this side, Prostitution on that side, liquor is made here, there are murders in front, what was the evil of the world that was not there. I grew up there.

Abandoned father – Kader Khan’s family is so poor That he had to starve for many days. Father used to work but could not get enough money to make arrangements for food and drink. Fed up, he left Kader Khan’s mother. Although it was difficult to live alone in the area, under the pressure of relatives, Kader Khan’s mother got married again. Kader Khan’s other father did not work, so the condition of the house became worse.

The journey of acting started like thisKader Khan was 8 years old and used to sit in the graveyard every day for hours in search of peace. In those days, actor Ashraf Khan was looking for a young child for his play, who was also educated. When he came to know about Kader Khan that he was a serious boy, he followed him to the graveyard and asked him if he would act. Kader Khan said yes and from there his acting career started. He made his Bollywood debut with the 1973 film Daag.





