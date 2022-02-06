Bollywood actor Kamaal R Khan called the attack on Owaisi a publicity stunt BJPs B team started saying the reason

Asaduddin Owaisi was attacked by two people while coming from Meerut to Delhi. At the same time, while targeting Owaisi, Kamal R Khan says that the attack was a publicity stunt.

On Thursday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was preparing for the UP assembly elections, was on his way back from Meerut to Delhi. His car was attacked while on his way to Delhi. He himself gave this information through his social media handle. After which he spoke to a media channel, in which he said that Godse’s illegitimate children should be told that we are not afraid of this stupid attack. At the same time, now actor Kamal R Khan has targeted Owaisi and said that this attack was a publicity stunt.

Kamal R Khan has made a tweet on his Twitter handle. In this tweet, he has written ‘Attack on Owaisi! publicity stunt? or reality? I believe it is a publicity stunt managed by Owaisi+BJP’. This tweet of KRK is becoming very viral on social media.

Apart from this, Kamal R Khan has also shared a video on his YouTube channel. In this video he has explained in detail about the propaganda of Asaduddin Owaisi and the attack on him. At the same time, he has said that this is a straight publicity stunt. In the video, KRK says ‘Owaisi campaigns around the clock and is attacked on his way back’. He further says ‘why did the attackers not attack when they were seeking votes. The attackers were waiting to sit in his car.

Owaisi Par Hamla! Publicity stunt? Or reality? I believe it’s a publicity stunt managed by Owaisi+ BJP. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 5, 2022

He further said that the attackers were firing bullets in the air that too where the CCTV camera is installed. In the video, he clearly says that this is a publicity stunt. He also told how this attack was done. KRK said ‘Hired two people and they were given money. Was told where the car would stop and asked them to fire bullets only in the air.

KRK also says that Owaisi is working for BJP. He also said why the attack took place. He says that ‘Muslims are more in and around Meerut and after this attack the message must have gone to the Muslims that our Muslim brother has been attacked’.

Let me tell you, Owaisi spoke to Zee News after this attack and during this he told how his car was attacked. He had said that ‘the biggest question is who are the people, who are doing such attacks by creating hatred. Owaisi had further said, ‘I do not know who are the people behind this, but surely these people are the illegitimate children of Nathuram Godse’.

It is noteworthy that on Thursday, Asaduddin Owaisi was returning from Meerut to Delhi and at that time his car was attacked by two people near Chhijarsi toll gate of Hapur. Both the accused who attacked Owaisi have been arrested by the police and sent to jail. Photos of both these accused have also come to the fore and their names are Shubham and Sachin. Both have also accepted the allegation. He says that he was deeply hurt by Owaisi’s anti-Hindu statements and that is why he attacked him.