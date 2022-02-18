Bollywood actor Kamaal R Khan swears If Yogi Adityanath wins then I will never return to India people started asking such questions

Actor Kamal Rashid Khan (KRK) has recently made a tweet, in which he has said that if Yogi ji wins in UP, he will not come back to India.

These days assembly elections are going on in Uttar Pradesh, this political struggle has now reached its peak. This election is going to be held in seven phases, out of which polling has been held for two phases. Its third phase is now going to be held on February 20. Meanwhile, actor Kamal Rashid Khan (KRK), who keeps on attacking politicians every day. Now he has said with enthusiasm that if Yogi ji wins in UP, he will leave India forever. After this tweet of his, users are seen enjoying him fiercely.

Actually, Kamal Rashid Khan (KRK) has recently made a tweet on his Twitter handle. In this tweet, he has written, ‘Today I take a pledge that if Yogi ji is not defeated on 10 March 2022, then I will never return to India! Jai bajarangabalee’. At the same time, after this tweet of his, users are tweeting strange things.

Commenting on the actor’s tweet, a user named Shweta Gupta has written, ‘Vachan liya nahi diya hai, saugandh le le. Yogi ji will come if he comes. At the same time, a user named Akhilesh said, ‘Munawwar Rana and you, stick to your words! Because on March 11, many people are going to have 12 o’clock. Even if you come to India by mistake, you will be sent back after being pushed, because the child knows – only Yogi will come.. and yes – do not delete this post at all….

In this sequence, a user named Murli Kumar wrote, ‘You are not even needed here, you do not do anything here except spreading raita. After this decision, now think from now on which country you want to go because only Yogi ji will come. Yogi ji is coming with a thumping majority’.

On the other hand, a user named Anil Kumar Kalwar said, ‘Looks like you don’t like Shimla’s Thandak too. Baba ji will come and Modi ji in 2024’. Meanwhile, Ashok Mishra has tweeted and wrote, ‘Sorry you cannot come to India again, we are sorry’.

On the other hand, Alpesh Patel has written while enjoying Kamal Rashid Khan, ‘I have heard that you had challenged Mika Singh to come to your house, but before that you had run away, is this right?’.