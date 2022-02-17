Entertainment

Bollywood actor Kamaal Rashid Khan angry at Nitin Gadkari said Modi ji is giving up his rhetoric why should he stay behind

Bollywood actor Kamaal Rashid Khan angry at Nitin Gadkari said Modi ji is giving up his rhetoric why should he stay behind
A video of Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is becoming very viral on social media, in which he is seen talking about running a bus in the air.

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was recently seen addressing an election meeting in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. During this, he got excited and talked about running the bus in the air above the road. He also said that I have no shortage of money. After his statement, actor Kamal Rashid Khan has tweeted tauntingly.

Kamal Rashid Khan has made many tweets on his Twitter handle. Sharing the video in one of his tweets, he wrote, ‘Ye lo ji Nitin Gadkari sir thought that when PM Modi ji gives new jumla and new lollipops to the public every day and the public also trusts then why should I be behind. I leave well too long. You are doing well sir. Lots of love. Send it to Mars too sir.

He said in his next tweet, ‘I can say with full responsibility that in my whole life I have not seen a bigger rhetoric and corrupt politician than BJP leaders. Modi ji is the biggest feku PM and the BJP government is the most corrupt in the history of India. And unfortunately every BJP leader is proud of himself.

The actor wrote in another tweet, ‘Sometimes in Mumbai, sometimes in Punjab, sometimes in Gujarat, people of UP Bihar are called Bhaiya, who is responsible? Only politicians like @ShahnawazBJP who are fooling UP, Bihar for so many years in the name of religion and caste instead of development and jobs.

Kamal Rashid Khan further says, ‘Today Modi ji said in Punjab, that you give me only 5 years, I will make all the cities of Punjab smart cities. Sir, you have made so many promises in the last seven years, that now the value of every promise of yours is only 2 rupees.

Let us tell you, Nitin Gadkari had said during the election meeting in Prayagraj, ‘I have told UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya that in Prayagraj we will make an air bus over the road. He also said that I have no shortage of money. I talk in crores.. These journalist brothers.. Even a man can never ask me. Write what I say.

Along with this, Nitin Gadkari also claimed that he has done work of 50 lakh crores. Regarding this, he said, ‘You send our candidates by electing them. We will change the future of Uttar Pradesh’. This video of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s meeting is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Along with this, users are also seen enjoying them a lot.

