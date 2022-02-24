Entertainment

Bollywood actor Kamaal Rashid Khan got angry on PM and BJP by taking the name of Ram Rahim said saheb ki sarkar mein gundon ki mauj hai

Bollywood actor Kamaal Rashid Khan got angry on PM and BJP by taking the name of Ram Rahim said saheb ki sarkar mein gundon ki mauj hai
Bollywood actor Kamaal Rashid Khan got angry on PM and BJP by taking the name of Ram Rahim said saheb ki sarkar mein gundon ki mauj hai

Bollywood actor Kamaal Rashid Khan got angry on PM and BJP by taking the name of Ram Rahim said saheb ki sarkar mein gundon ki mauj hai

Bollywood actor Kamaal Rashid Khan got angry on PM and BJP by taking the name of Ram Rahim said saheb ki sarkar mein gundon ki mauj hai

Ram Rahim, who was recently released on furlough, has been given Z plus security by the government, protesting against which actor Kamal R Khan has tweeted.

Rape and murder accused Ram Rahim is currently out on furlough and has been given Z plus security, which has created a lot of ruckus. Actor Kamal R Khan has raised objections on this matter by tweeting. In this tweet, he has directly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that security is being given to rapists and murderers.

Kamal R Khan has made many tweets on his Twitter handle. In one of those tweets, he has written ‘Modi ji will be in Lucknow for the next 5 days for election campaign. That is, the PM is busy in elections. What is happening in the country, let it happen.

Taking a jibe at BJP in his second tweet, he wrote, ‘BJP has proved that by giving Z + security to Baba Ram Rahim, convicted of rape and murder, it has proved that this biggest corrupt party has never come to India before and will never come forward. ‘.

At the same time, the actor said in his next tweet, ‘Baba Ram Rahim has got a total jail sentence of about 60 years for all the murders and rapes. But he is roaming outside with Z+ security. Now just imagine that if there are so many mazes outside, how many mazes there would be inside. Jail should be like a 5 star hotel for him. There are labyrinths of goons in Saheb’s government.

Next to this, he has made another tweet, in which he writes to the users asking their opinion, ‘Do you think that there is no Ram Raj in Modi’s government, but Ravan Raj? While Ravana like Ram Rahim is also roaming free with Z + security.

On the other hand, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently defended the matter and told the media that it is the duty of the government to give security to any prisoner or outsider. Ram Rahim is on furlough and has been given Z-security only on the basis of some information.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in jail on August 2017 for raping two women. At the same time, due to this punishment he received on August 25, 2017, violence also took place in Panchkula and Sirsa, in which 41 people were killed and more than 260 were injured. Ram Rahim, on the other hand, has often been patronized by political leaders and parties in Punjab and Haryana because of the votes of his followers.

