Bollywood actor Kamal R Khan has expressed the possibility of genocide with Indian Muslims

Bollywood actor Kamal R Khan often tweets targeting the government. Sometimes they taunt BJP leaders and sometimes attack PM Modi. Now KRK has expressed hope from Kejriwal, expressing the possibility of a massacre with the Muslims of the country. Now people are giving their reactions on this statement of KRK.

Kamal R Khan wrote on Twitter that ‘Hitler had killed 6 million Jews by declaring them as traitors. Hitler could not have committed such a great massacre without declaring Jews as traitors. Just in the coming times, something similar is likely to happen to the Muslims of India. In such a situation, Kejriwal is the only ray of hope.

A user named Atul Kumar wrote that ‘You are safe, are you not brother?’ A user named Ramkesh Meena wrote that ‘I do not understand one thing, these Muslim people say that there is a lot of fear in India, then for what fear do these people attack Hindu rallies with stones, high Under what fear do they refuse to accept the decision of the court to ban the hijab in schools.

A user named Kamal Khan wrote that ‘before this happens, why not all the Muslims shift to Dubai and if there is any country, please suggest.’ A user named Ravi Singh wrote that ‘Brother, even Muslim brothers do not take your words seriously, but it is good, got a new one.’ A user named Raman Singh wrote that ‘Son Yogi ji was asking about your condition, where are you?’

Hitler had killed 6 million Jews by declaring them traitors! Hitler could not have committed such a great massacre without declaring the Jews as traitors! Just in the coming times, something similar is likely to happen to Muslims in India! In such a situation, #Kejriwal is a ray of hope! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 7, 2022

A user named Ambika Pandey wrote that ‘You are doing very well KRK brother, this will open people’s eyes. Those who had only doubts till now will now turn into faith. A user named Ahmed Shah wrote that ‘What did Kejriwal do in the Delhi riots. Was he exactly as he did in the Delhi riots? If CM Modi was responsible for Gujarat riots, then why is Kejriwal not responsible for Delhi riots.

A user named Rakesh Solanki wrote that ‘Through this tweet you are trying to provoke people?’ A user named Suraj Kumar wrote that ‘Your educated Muslim Murtaza conducts terrorist attacks in Hindu temples and you say that Muslims are unsafe in India.’