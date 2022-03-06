Bollywood actor kamal r khan taunts PM Narendra Modi over Indian students caught in Russia-Ukraine dispute

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Kamar R Khan (KRK) is often in the news for his statements. KRK keeps taunting the central government and BJP leaders. A few days ago, he had said that if Yogi becomes the Chief Minister again, he will not come back from Dubai. Now once again KRK has taken a dig at PM Modi regarding the Indian students trapped in Ukraine.

Kamal Khan took a jibe at the central government: KRK wrote on Twitter that “Modi ji if he wants to stop the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine for two days, take out Indian students from there. Putin has no power to refuse Modi. That’s just Modi ji doesn’t want to do this, I said it right, devotees. In another tweet, sharing the video of children trapped in Ukraine, Kamal R Khan wrote, “Dear devotees, you have taken out Pakistani students from Ukraine. Now just take out these poor Indian students, if there is any shame left. Where has the world leader’s power gone? Doesn’t Putin listen?”

“Leaders are the real culprits of the students”: Kamal Khan made another tweet. In this tweet, Kamal took a jibe at PM Modi and wrote that “India’s population is 135 crores and Ukraine’s population is 40 million! Despite this, 25,000 students from India go to Ukraine to study because our illiterate and ruthless leaders advise students to sell samosas and tea in the 21st century. So the real culprits of those students are these leaders.”

People’s reactions: People are also giving their feedback on this tweet of Kamal Khan. Varsha Pandey, while replying to Kamal Khan, wrote that “This is the reason for our displeasure towards Congress. From 1947 to 2014, most of them remained in the government and could not even open a medical college. Do you know that the number of medical colleges that were opened in the last five years were not opened in 70 years. Urvish Parmar wrote that “If we had as much money as you, we would have booked the plane ourselves and brought the students back, not looking for the government.”

Modi Ji Chahe Toh #RussianUkrainianWar Ko 2 Din Ke Liye Rok Kar Indian students Ko Nikal Sakte hain. Putin Ki Aukaat Nahi Modi Ko Mana Karne Ki. Woh Toh Bas Modi Ji Aisa Karna Nahi Chhte. Maine Sahi Kaha Na Bhakton? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 6, 2022

Arvin Arora wrote that “Brother, you go to Ukraine, Zelesky needs you very much.” Nitin Sharma wrote that “means KRK also believes that Modi ji has a bad time.” Responding to Kamal R Khan’s tweet, a user named Jannat Ali wrote that “Modi ji can stop earthquakes if he wants, he has so much power.”

Hiralal wrote that “No, there is a difference between your talk and the land and sky in international politics and diplomacy.” A user named Karan wrote that “will talk after 10 tarikh (after the election results are out).” A user named Chandan Shahi wrote, “If the appearance is not good, then do the right things.” Ashok Jain wrote that “There is a saying – Dogs keep barking after an elephant, the elephant moves on. Got something?”