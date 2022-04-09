Bollywood actor Kamal R Khan took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over inflation Bollywood actor surrounded the PM, people pulled him

Bollywood actor Kamal R Khan leaves no chance to surround PM Modi. KRK is tweeting every day attacking the central government or Prime Minister Modi regarding inflation. Now Kamal R Khan has taken a dig at PM Modi’s pen, car, suit and airplane. People have also given their reactions on this.

Kamal R Khan wrote on Twitter that “If a mystic man suddenly gets a pen worth 2 lakhs, a suit worth 10 lakhs, a car worth 12 crores, an airplane worth 8 thousand crores to use, then how does he know inflation What happens! What happens to the family’s sorrow and happiness?

In another tweet, KRK wrote that ‘If the people of Congress party are patriots and they want to save India, then Congress should not contest elections in Gujarat. Instead Congress should support AAP. The oldest party of the country can only do so much in the interest of the country.

People are giving their reactions on this tweet of KRK. On KRK’s tweet on PM Modi, a user named Ashish Sharma wrote that ‘Just tweet negative and digest food throughout the day. After all, what is the question of livelihood. A user named Rashid wrote that ‘I am liking your tweet for the first time.’

A user named Vijay Kumar wrote that ‘We feel that your mental balance is not right.’ A user named Lavin wrote that ‘And the person who has seen wealth since childhood, what should he know about poverty.’ A user named Sohil Shah wrote that ‘That man has come above poverty, has grown up in poverty, so he knows everything about poverty very well. It’s okay if you don’t tell me.’

Responding to KRK’s tweet on Congress, a user named Nadeem Ali wrote that ‘BJP can be defeated very easily in every state if all other parties including Congress agree on this logic.’ A user named Shashidhar wrote that ‘But Congress in Gujarat is there every time to help BJP come to power and they have been following this for decades, no matter what happens to the country.’