Bollywood Actor KRK AKA Kamal R Khan: UP’s Hindu will starve, but will vote only for Yogi – Bollywood actor took a jibe at Modi government; started making predictions

Taking a dig at PM Modi, KRK made a tweet in which he predicted- ‘Modi ji and Yogi ji will not let such UP go by hand.

Bollywood actor Kamal R Khan aka KRK made some posts taunting Modi and Yogi Sarkar. Bollywood actor Kangana was also targeted for receiving the Padma Shri award. Kamal R Khan said about the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh- ‘Hindu of UP will starve, but will vote for Yogi only’. Taking a dig at PM Modi, KRK made a tweet in which he predicted further saying- ‘Modi ji and Yogi ji will not let such UP go by hand. I am sure that 10-15 days before the voting, some big work will definitely happen in the country. Like surgical strike and Pulwama happened.

On this post of Kamal R Khan, the reactions of many people started coming out. One user said- ‘Lage Raho Miya, your tweets get 250 likes, while Modi ji has 100 crore well wishers.’

A user named Deepak Singh said – rightly said that this surgical strike should not be done on you. Sujay Vishwas said – Maybe this time the price of petrol will increase again. A comment came from an account named Political Bhabhi – don’t worry about it here, have fun in Dubai.

KRK did another tweet in which he said without naming Kangana – ‘When the Padma Shri award is being given to those who talk dirty and make dirty talk in the country. National Award is being given to a foreigner, then better than these government awards, there is a Filmfare Award.

Modi Ji and Yogi Ji Aise Hi UP Ko Haath Se Nahi Jaane Denge. So I believe Ki voting Se 10-15 Din Pahle Desh Main Kuch Bada Karnama Zaroor Hoga, Jaise Surgical strike Aur Pulwama Huwa Tha. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 14, 2021

Let me tell you, KRK had expressed his anger over a statement made by Kangana Ranaut. Kangana made a controversial statement at an event a few days ago, after which the actress was trolled a lot on social media.

Kangana Ranaut had said at Times Now’s Summit 2021 that ‘If freedom is found in begging, can it be freedom?’ Kangana had said in front of anchor Navika Kumar- ‘Freedom given in 1947 was begging, real freedom was found in 2014’. Kangna further said that there have been many cases against her till now, even after this statement, there can be cases against her. From Congress leaders Udit Raj to Vinod Kapri had reacted on this matter of Kangana.