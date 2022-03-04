Entertainment

Bollywood actor said – BJP is cleared after 6 rounds, bye-bye Yogi ji; people started commenting like this

14 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bollywood actor said – BJP is cleared after 6 rounds, bye-bye Yogi ji; people started commenting like this
Written by admin
Bollywood actor said – BJP is cleared after 6 rounds, bye-bye Yogi ji; people started commenting like this

Bollywood actor said – BJP is cleared after 6 rounds, bye-bye Yogi ji; people started commenting like this

Bollywood actor said – BJP is cleared after 6 rounds, bye-bye Yogi ji; people started commenting like this

KRK is constantly taking a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the elections held in Uttar Pradesh. In the latest tweet, he has said that BJP is losing the election.

Bollywood actor Kamal R. Khan has targeted BJP and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The actor, popularly known as KRK among his fans, claimed that the BJP has been wiped out after six phases of assembly elections in UP. He has claimed that CM Yogi cannot win this election.

KRK has taken a jibe at the BJP by sharing a figure after the sixth phase of voting. He tweeted and wrote, “The 6th phase of voting has been done and the BJP government has been cleared. Bye-bye Yogi ji.” People have started commenting fiercely on this tweet of his.

One user wrote, “If you come, only Yogi will come. Wait for 10th March.” A user named Amit wrote, “What do you think about the total seats of BJP?” Rahul Chaudhary wrote, “Don’t underestimate the EVM machine.”

Replying to KRK, a user named Vinay Tiwari wrote, “There is no point in hitting Gulati before the result, friend. But you will become a laughing stock. Elsewhere, all the tweets should be deleted. Wait 5 more days.”

Let us inform that KRK had made sharp remarks about CM Yogi even before this. KRK had said that if CM Yogi is not defeated on March 10, then he will never come back to India and will leave India forever. In the past, the actor had advised CM Yogi to leave India and go to Nepal if he lost the election.

READ Also  Salman Khan in Saudi Arabia trend on Twitter as Megastar reached for Da-Bangg tour! Megastar Salman Khan's show in Saudi Arabia, fans on Twitter said 'this is called stardom'

In his tweet, KRK had written that Nepal is near Gorakhpur. Yogi ji has a good option of going underground by cultivating through the same path. People trolled him fiercely on this post of his.


#Bollywood #actor #BJP #cleared #rounds #byebye #Yogi #people #started #commenting

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Netizens Shocked After Seeing Lara Dutta As Former Pm Indira Gandhi

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment