Bollywood actor said – BJP is cleared after 6 rounds, bye-bye Yogi ji; people started commenting like this

KRK is constantly taking a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the elections held in Uttar Pradesh. In the latest tweet, he has said that BJP is losing the election.

Bollywood actor Kamal R. Khan has targeted BJP and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The actor, popularly known as KRK among his fans, claimed that the BJP has been wiped out after six phases of assembly elections in UP. He has claimed that CM Yogi cannot win this election.

KRK has taken a jibe at the BJP by sharing a figure after the sixth phase of voting. He tweeted and wrote, “The 6th phase of voting has been done and the BJP government has been cleared. Bye-bye Yogi ji.” People have started commenting fiercely on this tweet of his.

One user wrote, “If you come, only Yogi will come. Wait for 10th March.” A user named Amit wrote, “What do you think about the total seats of BJP?” Rahul Chaudhary wrote, “Don’t underestimate the EVM machine.”

6 rounds voting is done in UP and #BJP is almost washed out. Bye Bye Yogi Ji. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 4, 2022

Replying to KRK, a user named Vinay Tiwari wrote, “There is no point in hitting Gulati before the result, friend. But you will become a laughing stock. Elsewhere, all the tweets should be deleted. Wait 5 more days.”

Let us inform that KRK had made sharp remarks about CM Yogi even before this. KRK had said that if CM Yogi is not defeated on March 10, then he will never come back to India and will leave India forever. In the past, the actor had advised CM Yogi to leave India and go to Nepal if he lost the election.

In his tweet, KRK had written that Nepal is near Gorakhpur. Yogi ji has a good option of going underground by cultivating through the same path. People trolled him fiercely on this post of his.