Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on split captaincy in team India Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur favorite cricketer Sachin Tendulkar

The story of the film ‘Jersey’ revolves around cricket, so Shahid and Mrinal were asked some questions related to the things happening in the world of cricket. Shahid was asked his opinion on the division of captaincy in red-ball and white-ball cricket.

At present, cricket series are going on between many countries. Recently a film based on the 1983 World Cup has been released in India. Now another film is about to release, which is based on cricket and whose name is Jersey. The film stars famous stars like Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. These days he is busy promoting his film.

Since the film revolves around cricket, he was asked some questions related to the things happening in the world of cricket. In the same sequence, Shahid Kapoor was recently asked his opinion on the division of captaincy in red-ball and white-ball cricket. On the other hand, Mrinal Thakur was asked who is his favorite cricketer?

According to the Times of India, the ‘Jab We Met’ actor gave a diplomatic response to a question related to different captains in Test and limited overs cricket. He said that it is for the BCCI to decide. He also mentioned that such a split captaincy has both advantages and disadvantages.

Shahid Kapoor said, ‘I think it is for the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to decide. But yes, both have advantages and disadvantages. But, I think it should be what works best for the team. He felt it would depend on the suitability of the team.

Mrunal Thakur was asked who is her favorite cricketer. On this he took 3 names. Mrunal Thakur said, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Lasith Malinga were his favorite cricketers. Mrunal Thakur said, ‘Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar are my favorites and I like Malinga because of my long, curly hair.’

Talking about Mrunal Thakur’s favorite cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are the two greatest batsmen in the history of the game. Tendulkar is the only batsman to have scored 100 international hundreds. He is also the highest run-scorer in both Tests (15921 runs) and ODIs (18426 runs).

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has scored 70 international hundreds. He is the sixth highest run-scorer in the history of ODI cricket with 12169 runs. Currently, the captain of the Indian Test team is the second highest run-scorer in T20 International cricket. He has scored 3227 runs at an average of 52.04.

Lasith Malinga is the highest wicket-taker for the Sri Lankan team in T20 International cricket. He has taken 107 wickets in this format. The right-arm fast bowler has taken 338 wickets in ODI cricket. Malinga has taken 101 wickets in Test match cricket for the Sri Lankan team.