Bollywood Actor Sunny Deol Total Networth and Liabilities, Latest Update – Actor Sunny Deol has a debt of more than 50 crores, Dharmendra’s son is fond of luxury vehicles

Bollywood Actor Sunny Deol Total Networth and Liabilities, Latest Update

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is considered very shy. He is recognized as an action hero. Sunny Deol entered politics in 2019 after working in Bollywood for a long time. This year he contested the Gurdaspur elections in Punjab on a BJP ticket and won.

Sunny Deol is the owner of property worth crores and he has earned this property by working in Bollywood. According to the affidavit given by Sunny Deol to the Election Commission in the 2019 elections, Sunny Deol was the owner of assets worth about Rs 81 crore. This included movable assets worth Rs 60.46 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 21 crore.

Loans above Rs 50 crore: According to the election affidavit, in 2019, Sunny Deol had a total debt of Rs 51.80 crore. Out of this, Bank of Baroda alone had a debt of Rs 41.28 crore. While about Rs 7.86 crore was due to the individual entity. Apart from this, there was GST of Rs 1.07 crore on Sunny Deol, other government tax of Rs 1.42 crore. This included service tax of more than Rs 1.38 crore, TDS of more than Rs 61 thousand, CAVAT of more than Rs 2 lakh and professional tax of more than Rs 24 thousand. Sunny Deol’s wife also had tax dues of Rs 1.66 crore in 2019.

The hobby of luxury vehicles: Sunny Deol is fond of luxury vehicles. According to the election affidavit, he had a total of five vehicles in 2019. This included one Audi, three Range Rover and one Toyota Qualis. At that time the cost of these three vehicles was Rs 1.69 crore. The most expensive car owned by Sunny Deol was Range Rover. He bought this vehicle in April 2013 for Rs 77.66 lakh.

No property in the name of wife: Sunny Deol has assets worth about Rs 81 crore, while his wife has assets worth Rs 5.72 crore. There is no property in the name of Sunny Deol’s wife. While Sunny Deol has agricultural land, non-agricultural land and residential building in his name. Most of Sunny Deol’s agricultural land is in Pune district of Maharashtra, which he himself has bought. In 2019, there was no property in Punjab in the name of Sunny Deol.

Career started in 1983: Sunny Deol started his Bollywood career in 1983 with the film Betaab. His heroine in this film was Amrita Singh. The film also did good business at the box office.





