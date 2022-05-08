Bollywood Actors Mothers Day post Akshay, Vicky Kaushal, Anupam Kher and others | This is how Bollywood actors wished their moms on Mother’s Day

story of aamir khan

Aamir Khan celebrated Mother’s Day with his mother Zeenat Hussain and sister Nikhat. The pictures of this celebration are also becoming increasingly viral. It is worth noting that the Muhurat clap of Aamir Khan’s film Lal Singh Chaddha was given by his mother. This film is releasing on Rakshabandhan this year.

Karan Johar and Roohi – Yash

Karan Johar wished everyone a Happy Mother’s Day by sharing a cute picture with his mother Hiroo Johar and kids Yash and Roohi Johar.

Akshay Kumar misses mother

Akshay Kumar’s mother passed away last year and this year Akshay Kumar was seen remembering his mother. Akshay Kumar wrote an emotional note sharing a picture of himself with his mother. Akshay wrote – Not a single day goes by when you do not care, but today everyone is missing a lot after seeing the photos of Mother’s Day. I am missing you very much mother.

Rajkumar Rao’s special wish

Rajkummar Rao shared pictures with his mother and his wife Patralekha’s mother and wrote, Mother – my strength, my world, my everything. Nothing in this whole world is more powerful than a mother’s blessings. mother’s Day Happy.

mother-in-law with mother

Vicky Kaushal also shared two adorable pictures with his mother Veena Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s mother. Both the pictures are of his wedding. While Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of his haldi ceremony with his mother, in another picture, he was seen taking blessings from Katrina Kaif’s mother. Also he wrote in Punjabi – Maawa Thandia Chhawa.

READ Also Cannes 2022: No Need To Wear Masks or Undergo COVID-19 Testing at the 75th Edition of the Festival De Cannes

-->