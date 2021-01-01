Bollywood actors reject roles in Hollywood movies: Bollywood actors who reject lead roles in Hollywood movies

Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan is known as the King of Bollywood and has a large fan base around the world. He has fans in the Hollywood industry. What many may not know is that he was offered the role of Quizmaster in the movie ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ which was later played by Anil Kapoor. Speaking about it, Shah Rukh later said that he did not play the role as the host was a bit cheating. He had done this show before so he thought if he did this role people would think he was doing the same thing again.

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka has done many Hollywood movies and series and today she is the most talked about face of Bollywood in the western industry. She is still shooting for several Hollywood projects but she refused to be a part of ‘Immortal’. He was offered a role in the film but the project was turned down due to lack of free dates at the time. At that time, she was busy shooting for ‘7 Murder Pardon’. READ Also Redbox’s free ad-supported streaming service adds on-demand movies

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya is a popular face in the Hollywood world. She has been a part of films like ‘Provoked’, ‘Pride and Prejudice’, ‘Pink Panther 2’. It is said that he was offered the role of a priest in the action film ‘Troy’. Brad Pitt also appeared in the film. However, Ash Shane turned down the role because she was not comfortable doing hot and intimate scenes with other characters.

Hrithik Roshan Fans have been demanding that Atik make a Hollywood movie for a long time. However, there is no confirmation of this. Earlier, it was rumored that Hrithik will play the role of Vicente in the Hollywood film ‘Pink Panther 2’. It is said that he could not make this film due to his busy schedule.

Deepika Padukone Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut in ‘XXX’ opposite Vin Diesel. Many may not know that he was also approached for ‘Fast and Furious’. However, the actress did not accept the offer as she was already working on a project and was busy with her previous work commitment. During an interview, Deepika had said that she did not regret her decision.

Stars like the late actors Irrfan, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have been a part of many Hollywood movies. By the way, there were many occasions when Bollywood actors turned down Hollywood’s offer. It includes actors like Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan. Here we are telling you some of the same characters who were denied important roles in Hollywood movies.