Bollywood actors slap on camera: Bollywood actors slapped on camera, forcing celebrities to face off in public.

Fan moments about Bollywood and TV stars are often seen, but sometimes things related to actors are also captured on camera, which surprises everyone. Sometimes actors are seen slapping one or the other (Bollywood actor UGLY SLAPS stories) and there are many stories where ordinary people have raised their hands on the strings, the echo of which has gone too far. Let’s see who did this and slapped someone in front of the camera.

When Gauhar Khan was slapped for short clothes

Honey Singh’s judicious reality show ‘India’s Raw Star’ was the culmination of which Gauhar Khan also reached. Suddenly something happened on the stage of this show for which she was not ready in advance. Gauhar was hosting the show when a boy stepped on stage. Before security could get there and anyone could understand, he slapped Gauhar. Gauhar, shocked by this incident, started crying there. It was said that the boy slapped Gauhar because he was a Muslim and wore short clothes.

Govinda also slapped the fan on the cheek

This case related to Govinda is from 2008, he was shooting for ‘Mani Hai To Honey Hai’ in Gurugram. On January 16, 2008, Govinda slapped a boy named Santosh Rai during the shooting. The man took the matter to the Supreme Court. Years later, the case was dropped when an unconditional apology was offered on behalf of the actor and Rs 5 lakh was paid.



Rakhi Sawant slapped her boyfriend

Rakhi Sawant is also very popular in the world of controversy. Initially, Rakhi was in a relationship with a boy named Abhishek. In 2011, on Valentine’s Day, Abhishek arrived at Rakhi’s house with a bouquet of flowers and a teddy bear. He went there with the media to make it special for Rakhi, but he may not have even thought about what happened there. Rakhi had lashed out at him for calling him a liar.

Rakhi’s friend slapped the director

The film’s director Sachindra Sharma was slapped during the music launch of ‘Mumbai Can Dance Sala’. Rakhi Sawant’s friend did this in front of the full media. The girl alleged that the director asked her to play the role. Rakhi was also a part of the film and she also supported her friend. However, the director denied the allegations.

Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband Raja Chaudhary slapped Abhinav Kohli

Raja Chaudhary was known in the industry as a writer-producer, but for the last several years he has been in the spotlight due to his misconduct. This is the story of Shweta Tiwari who divorced Raja and married Abhinav Kohli. Raja had reached Kohli’s house and wanted to meet his daughter Palak. There, Abhinav, annoyed by Raja Chaudhary’s bad behavior, reached the police station and lodged a complaint against him. There he slapped Abhinav in front of the police.

