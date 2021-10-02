Bollywood actor’s son arrested after drug raid: Drugs party on a cruise in Mumbai: A drug party was going on in Mumbai on a cruise. Meanwhile, the NCB raided there.

The Bureau of Narcotics Control on Saturday conducted a surprise raid on a cruise named Cordella The Impress in Mumbai. During party raids, 10 people have been arrested after illegal drugs were seized. It is also being said that among those arrested is the son of a Bollywood actor (the son of a Bollywood actor was taken into custody by NTB).

According to a tweet on ANI’s Twitter handle, “The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested at least 10 people during a raid on a cruise party in Mumbai.” It is said that during the raid on the drug party on the cruise, the NCB team seized banned drugs like hashish, cocaine and MD.



The son of a Bollywood star may have been among those arrested after reports of a drug party on a cruise in Mumbai surfaced. When our colleague ETimes tried to contact NCB officials, they declined to comment on the matter, saying their investigation and raids were still ongoing.

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, NCB has been constantly taking drug taking stars in the Bollywood industry on its radar. The NCB has also arrested several stars in drug cases. Also, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many big stars have also been questioned.