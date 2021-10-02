Bollywood actor’s son arrested after drug raid: Drugs party on a cruise in Mumbai: A drug party was going on in Mumbai on a cruise. Meanwhile, the NCB raided there.
The son of a Bollywood star may have been among those arrested after reports of a drug party on a cruise in Mumbai surfaced. When our colleague ETimes tried to contact NCB officials, they declined to comment on the matter, saying their investigation and raids were still ongoing.
After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, NCB has been constantly taking drug taking stars in the Bollywood industry on its radar. The NCB has also arrested several stars in drug cases. Also, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many big stars have also been questioned.
