Bollywood actors who made Army proud with their acting on screen

New Delhi. Different types of films are made in Bollywood. Action, Comedy, Romance, Horror etc. Along with all this, films on patriotism and army have also been made in Bollywood from time to time. Bollywood actors have done wonders with their acting in these films. When the actors in uniform were seen in these films based on patriotism, people applauded a lot. So let’s take a look at some such actors, who appeared in army uniform in films or TV serials.

Siddharth Malhotra – Sidharth Malhotra plays Captain Vikram Batra in his upcoming film Shershaah. The audience is waiting to see this film and Siddharth’s acting in it.

Also read:- Why did the old needle old thread Akhir run in gangster abuses

Akshay Kumar – In “Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty”, Akshay played a fictional role of Captain Virat Bakshi which was loved by the audience.

Shahrukh Khan – Shahrukh Khan started his career with the TV serial Fauji. In which he was in the role of an army soldier. Apart from this, Shahrukh appeared as an Airforce pilot in the film Veer Zara. He was also in the role of an army man in Yash Chopra’s last directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan. SRK’s stellar performance as an army officer in ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ was loved by the audience.

Vicky Kaushal – Fearless and full of ‘josh’, Vicky won hearts with his uniform role in ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. Vicky Kaushal was in the lead role in the film. Released in the year 2019, the film proved to be a big hit. It did more than 100 crore business at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film was based on the surgical strike.

Hrithik Roshan – Farhan Akhtar’s Lakshya may not do well at the box office but Hrithik Roshan’s performance in it was highly appreciated. Hrithik garnered a lot of accolades in the dress of an army officer. His opposite was Preity Zinta in the film.

Also read:- O roohi never come

Amitabh Bachchan – Big B played the role of a dedicated army officer very well in ‘Lakshya’.

Saif Ali Khan – ‘LOC Kargil’ had many versatile actors, but Saif Ali Khan’s emotional performance garnered massive accolades.

Ajay Devgn – From the pain of isolation to fighting with confidence in ‘LOC Kargil’, Ajay’s performance kept the audience hooked to him.