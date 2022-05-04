Bollywood Actress Bhumi Pednekar talks on single use of plastic. Bhumi Pednekar talks on single plastic use

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has been raising her voice on the issue of climate change. Bhumi says that she has been reducing her carbon footprint for the last few years and has appealed to people to take care of the same. Through some visual evidence, she has shown that she does not use single-use plastics in her everyday life, uses reusable uttensils, as well as prefers sustainable fashion to reduce, reuse, recycle can be given She says, “We all have to make our choices wisely and responsibly.

This means we all have to make climate-positive and environment-positive choices every step of the way from today. Today all of us are facing a crisis which has reached a very dangerous level. In the past few years, we have faced many severe climate-related problems, ranging from rising water levels in some areas of South Africa to epidemics, droughts and famines. It’s happening because of and we can’t ignore the signs. We all have the power to bring about change. Every day I try to make small changes in the way I live my life.

She adds, “I live a good life, and I try my best to reduce my carbon footprint. I wish everyone could make a habit of doing this with a little attention. Today, we have better options. And of course the efforts of all of us will pay off.” Bhoomi’s upcoming strong films include Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Bhod’, Ajay Behl’s ‘The Lady Killer’, Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Govinda Aala Re’ with Akshay Kumar. Raksha Bandhan’, Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Afwa’ and Gauri Khan-produced film ‘Bhakk’ along with some other projects whose names are yet to be announced.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 13:16 [IST]