Bollywood Actress Bikini Photo: Photo: From Disha Patani to Alia Bhatt, these actresses ‘lit fire’ in bikinis
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt’s photo in Maldives went viral on social media. In this picture Alia is seen in a colorful bikini. Alia’s happiness is worth seeing in the picture. She appears while sunbathing.
Janhvi Kapoor
The video of Janhvi Kapoor flipping her hair made headlines on social media. Fans jumped for joy at seeing this style of Janhvi in the middle of the sea.
Disha Patani
One of the fit heroines of Bollywood, Disha Patni loves the beach and her Instagram account is proof of that, which is full of photos showing Disha wearing a bikini and other hot dresses.
Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan often goes on holiday trips and keeps sharing her glamorous photos. One of these is a bikini picture of Sarah Ali, which fans love.
Ileana D’Cruz
The bikini picture of Ileana D’Cruz looks no less than a chore. This picture shows Ileana lying in the sun. The picture of Ileana in a beautiful swimsuit is less than admirable.
Ananya Pandey
This picture of Ananya Pandey is from Maldives. In this picture Sarah is completely immersed in the water. She may be exercising in the pool or taking a dip in the water. From studying in the pool to relaxing it is not the answer to Ananya’s style.
