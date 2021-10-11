Bollywood Actress Esha Gupta Topless Photoshoot Gone Viral On Internet | Esha Gupta stood topless in the balcony, again gave a very glamorous pose

New Delhi: There are some actresses in the entertainment world who keep injuring the hearts of the fans with their bold acts. People keep getting injured to get a beautiful glimpse of him. A Hasina recently shared a photo on Instagram, who went topless and stood in the balcony of the room and took her pictures. Seeing these photos, his fans are getting drunk.

bold photoshoot

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has recently shared very hot photos. Everyone is surprised to see her glamorous style in these photos. He has got a topless photoshoot done standing in the balcony and said, love today and love tomorrow. Actress Esha Gupta, who won the title of Miss India International in the year 2007, is not interested in any identity.

people call angelina jolie

Esha Gupta is often in the headlines due to her bold pictures. The pictures of Esha Gupta create a lot of sensation on social media. Isha made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Jannat 2’. After that she appeared in the film ‘Raaz 3’. Seeing Isha’s bold avatar, Mahesh Bhatt even gave her the title of Angelina Jolie of India.

There have been trolls

Today, discussions about the beauty of Esha Gupta are everywhere, but there was a time when she was recited a lot because of her dark complexion. The actress had told in an interview that when I came to Bollywood, at that time some Bollywood stars with whom I have not even worked till date said that you have done your makeup a little black, you have done a little blonde.

Esha Gupta web series

Talking about the work front, Esha Gupta has become a part of the TV series ‘Naqab’. Mallika Sherawat was also seen with him in this. Isha was playing the role of a policeman in this series.

