Bollywood Actress Expensive Engagement Rings

New Delhi. Weddings in Bollywood create the most buzz. Big actresses like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and Sonam Kapoor all love to share information about their wedding outfits to their jewelry. Today we are going to tell about some such actresses of Bollywood. Who wears the most expensive engagement ring in their hands.

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood’s stylish queen Sonam Kapoor married her boyfriend Anand Ahuja in the year 2018. This was one of the grandest weddings of Bollywood. By the way, no one knows about Sonam’s engagement when and where she took place. But the ring that Anand Ahuja wore to Sonam is about 90 lakhs. This ring of Sonam is considered the most precious.

Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra who has now become an international star. She married American singer John Nicks in the year 2018. He married in a very royal style. Priyanka Chopra got engaged a few months before the wedding. Nick had given Priyanka a ring worth 1.5 crores. The ring weighs 4 carats. It was purchased from Tiffany & Co.

Deepika Padukone

One can hardly forget the marriage of actress Deepika Padukone. The actress quietly married actor Ranveer Singh in Italy. The shape of Deepika’s engagement ring is different. He has a square shaped ring in his hand. which is valuable. The price of this ring is equal to 1.3 to 2.7 crores.

Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in the year 2009. Talking about Shilpa’s engagement ring, it is worth 3 crores. He has a 20 carat solitaire in his ring.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan married actor Saif Ali Khan in the year 2010. By the way, Kareena and Saif had a court marriage. Saif wore a diamond ring with a 5-carat platinum band to Kareena. Whose price is 75 lakhs. The ring is often seen in Bebo’s hand.

Aishwarya Rai

Actress Aishwarya Rai married actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Aishwarya gave a very heavy sari in her wedding. Abhishek Bachchan wore her a 53-carat solitaire ring. This ring price is 50 lakh rupees.

Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli on November 14 in 2017. Anushka-Virat also got married in Italy. The couple got engaged in Italy itself. Virat wore a ring of 1 crore to Anushka in the engagement.