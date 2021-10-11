Bollywood actress files FIR against YouTuber: Bollywood actress files complaint against Twitter user and who knows who influenced YouTube

A top actress in Bollywood, who is often talked about for her outspoken and bold statements, has filed an FIR against a Twitter user and an influencer on YouTube. This FIR has been made against the offensive comment.

According to ANI, the Bollywood actress has lodged a complaint alleging that Twitter user and YouTube influential person was broadcasting some messages on social media platforms. Some hashtags are also being run about some of his movie scenes.



Another tweet read, “According to Mumbai Police, Section 354D (pursuit) of the IPC, 509 (words, gestures or intent to insult a woman’s modesty) and Section 67 of the IT Act (obscene in electronic form). Criminals. An offense has been registered under punishment for publishing or disseminating material.

It is said that a few days ago, some scenes of an old film of this actress went viral on social media, on which people made offensive comments. An FIR has been lodged in this regard.