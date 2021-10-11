Bollywood actress files FIR against YouTuber: Bollywood actress files complaint against Twitter user and who knows who influenced YouTube
Another tweet read, “According to Mumbai Police, Section 354D (pursuit) of the IPC, 509 (words, gestures or intent to insult a woman’s modesty) and Section 67 of the IT Act (obscene in electronic form). Criminals. An offense has been registered under punishment for publishing or disseminating material.
It is said that a few days ago, some scenes of an old film of this actress went viral on social media, on which people made offensive comments. An FIR has been lodged in this regard.
