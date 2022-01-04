Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez mother hospitalized suffered from heart attack.

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Kim Fernandes, mother of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, has suffered a heart attack. According to media reports, Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother has been immediately admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack. Jacqueline Fernandez’s parents do not live with Jacqueline in Mumbai. Jacqueline Fernandez’s parents live in Bahrain. Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother has been admitted to the hospital. Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother has been kept under the supervision of doctors.

More information related to her health has not been revealed yet. Jacqueline constantly stays in Mumbai for the work of her upcoming films. The past one month has been very difficult for Jacqueline Fernandez. Jacqueline Fernandez was recently stopped at the airport due to money laundering case and not allowed to go abroad. It is being told that even on Christmas, Jacqueline Fernandes wanted to go to her family for celebration.

But the ED did not allow him to go out of the country. The reason for this is that Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been arrested in a money laundering case of 200 crores. In the investigation with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, it was revealed that he is in a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez. Also Sukesh Chandrashekhar has accepted his relationship with Jacqueline. In the interrogation of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, it also came to light that Jacqueline Fernandez has been given gifts worth crores.

Because of this, Jacqueline Fernandes could not even go on tour with Salman Khan. Jacqueline Fernandes has been questioned several times by the ED in this case. In a recent interview, Jacqueline Fernandez has said that my parents are worried about me. Let us inform that till now no official statement has come from Jacqueline Fernandez regarding this matter.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 18:02 [IST]