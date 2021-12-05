Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez stopped from going abroad at Mumbai airport

Jacqueline was going to Dubai in connection with a show. The ED had issued a look out circular against him. That’s why he has been arrested.

ED has detained actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case. This action was taken when the actress had reached Mumbai airport to go abroad. It was told that he is being brought to Delhi for questioning. Jacqueline was going for a show in Dubai. The ED had issued a look out circular against him. That’s why he has been arrested.

It is noteworthy that Delhi Police had registered a case last year. A man called the wife of Fortis Hospital promoter Shivendra Mohan and said that she was an officer of the Law Ministry. He can help her husband get out of jail. In return, he asked for a hefty amount. Shivendra Mohan was arrested in the case of money laundering in the year 2019. According to the ED, during the investigation of the case, three mobile phones were recovered and data was extracted from them.

After that Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul were screwed in the money laundering case. Police say that Leena is accused of supporting her businessman husband in a case of extortion of Rs 200 crore. The ED says that in 2020-21, his company Nail Artistry had earned crores of rupees through illegal business. It was only after this that the couple started the case of recovery. This extortion racket used to run from Tihar Jail.

ED has also made serious allegations against Jacqueline in the chargesheet filed against Sukesh. According to the agency, Jacqueline was transferred a huge amount from Sukesh. The investigation in this matter is continuing. It is believed that the agency will try to uncover the truth of the ransom case by tightening the screws on Jacqueline.

The agency says that it has found evidence that Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating each other. However, Jacqueline denied having any relation with Sukesh. But recently a picture surfaced in which Jacqueline-Sukesh’s intimate relationship is clearly visible. It is believed that the ED is preparing to make Jacqueline as a witness against Sukesh.