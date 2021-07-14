Entertainment

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif herself told her wedding plan

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is counted among the top actresses. She has been active in the industry for many years and has worked in many superhit films till now. He has a strong fan following. Boys are convinced of her beauty and fitness. But these days the name of Katrina Kaif is being associated with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal. The two have been seen together on several occasions. However, the two have never spoken about this relationship. Different types of news about both of them keep going viral on social media. It is said that both are quite serious about their relationship and can even get married.

What is Katrina’s wedding plan?

In such a situation, we tell you what are the views of Katrina’s marriage. The actress herself talked about this in an interview. She had told that marriage is very special for her and she wants to get married and also want children. Katrina said, “Marriage has a different meaning for every person, but for me it is very special. Marriage is very important. I think in this way that husband and children are very important in your life. I I want to get married and have kids too. I want to be happy with them.”

open talk about love

Apart from this, Katrina also gave her views about love in the interview. She says, ‘It’s all a matter of luck. Some people get it right. Can’t get anything. It’s not a bad thing if you haven’t found good love. Don’t get jealous just by looking at others. Pay attention to what you have. Don’t try to get what others have.’ Apart from this, Katrina told that she does not like to tell about her private life in public.

Dated Ranbir Kapoor for six years

Before Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s name was associated with Ranbir Kapoor. The two are said to have dated each other for six years. During this both were in live-in. Both loved each other very much. Fans felt that soon both could get married but then both got separated. Now Ranbir Kapoor is dating Alia Bhatt. At the same time, the news of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s affair is also in full swing.

