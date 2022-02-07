Bollywood actress Mahi Gill joined BJP, sometimes got a film offer while dancing at a party

UP Election 2022 Bollywood actress Mahi Gill has entered politics. Apart from these, many stars have joined politics.

Elections are going to be held in 5 states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chandigarh. The preparations for which are going on in full swing. In the last few days, Bollywood and Bhojpuri stars have also joined politics. Meanwhile, actress Mahi Gill, who has worked in many big films like ‘Dev-D’, has also stepped into politics. Mahi Gill has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chandigarh. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar welcomed Mahi Gill into the party.

Please tell that the real name of Mahi Gill is Rimpi Kaur Gill. She belongs to a Punjabi family from Chandigarh. He has worked in many films of Bollywood and Punjabi Industry. Mahi first appeared in the film ‘Hawaein’ in the year 2003. But he got recognition from Anurag Kashyap’s film ‘Dev D’ released in the year 2009.

After this he worked in films like ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster’, Dabangg, Paan Singh Tomar, Dabangg 2, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangsters Returns, Zanjeer, Bullet Raja, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Durgamati and Doordarshan. Apart from this, he has also worked in Punjabi and Telugu films.

She was also given the Filmfare Award in the Best Actress Critics category in the year 2010 for acting in the film ‘Dev D’. Apart from this, she also received awards like Screen Award, Most Promising Newcomer Female.

while dancing Got the movie: Mahi Gill had told in an interview that she got the film while dancing. She was dancing in a birthday party. Then Anurag Kashyap saw him. Anurag saw talent in Mahi Gill and signed Mahi for ‘Dev D’.

Mahi Gill’s acting world is a fan. He was last seen in the web series Your Honor in the year 2021. Along with this, he also worked in the Punjabi film Jora the Second Charter in the year 2021. Let us tell you that Mahi Gill was married at a very young age, which did not last long. He has a daughter from that marriage, whose name is Veronica.