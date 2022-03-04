Bollywood actress Pooja Batra bikini video and photo viral on internet

Pooja Batra in bikini

The secret of this fitness of worship is yoga. Last year, Pooja had garnered praise by sharing many pictures on her Instagram while wearing a bikini and doing yoga. On this photo of Pooja, her fans are also writing super hot, amazing, and bold. A lot of love is being showered on this video of him.

Pooja Batra bold at the age of 45

45 year old Pooja Batra is quite hot in real life. Along with bold pictures, she also remains in discussion among people due to her style and glamor. Selected actresses of Bollywood are such that even after crossing the age of 40, they are most liked for bikini look.

Miss India International

Along with Malaika Arora, Sushmita Sen, now the name of Pooja Batra has also been included in this list. Please tell that Pooja Batra has been Femina Miss India International.

Photos of Pooja Batra

Pooja has also shared many pictures with her husband Nawab. Both give first priority to fitness. Pooja Batra was earlier married to Sonu Ahluwalia. The relationship between the two could not keep up. The two decided to separate in 2011.