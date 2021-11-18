Bollywood Actress Preity Zinta announced she become mother of twins with surrogacy at age of 46. Preity Zinta announced she became the mother of twins at the age of 46 through surrogacy
Bollywood’s beautiful actress Preity Zinta has gone a step ahead in her personal life. Preity Zinta has become a mother of two twins. Preity Zinta has given this information through social media. Preity Zinta has told how her family has now reached the most beautiful stage of life. Preity Zinta, 46, has told that she has become a mother through surrogacy.
Preity Zinta has also shared with her fans that their two children have been named Jay Zinta Goodenough and Jia Zinta Goodenough. Preity Zinta shared a picture with her husband on the tweet. After this she wrote that Hi everyone, I wanted to share a wonderful news with all my people today.
Jean and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and love that we welcome our twins, Jay Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough, into our family. We are very excited about this new phase of our life. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and our surrogate for being a part of this incredible journey. Lots of love and light. Thanks on behalf of Jean, Preeti, Jai and Jia.
Preity Zinta married on 29 February 2016
Let us tell you that Preity Zinta married American businessman Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016. Jean’s age is 10 years younger than Preity Zinta. Preity Zinta surprised everyone by marrying American Citizen. Preity Zinta got married amidst family and close friends. Preity Zinta lives in Los Angeles for a long time after marriage. The question of surrogacy is, so far many actors in Bollywood have achieved the happiness of becoming parents through surrogacy.
parents through surrogacy
Recently Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has become a mother through surrogacy. Earlier, many Bollywood couples have also become parents through surrogacy. It includes the names of many big stars. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor have found the joy of becoming parents through surrogacy.
Preity Zinta explains the reason for surrogacy
Although Preity Zinta has not disclosed why she decided to become a mother through surrogacy. Any couple can hire a woman’s womb to become a parent through surrogacy. Talking about the reason for having a child through surrogacy, its list is long. It depends on the personal decision of the couple. Before Preity Zinta, Karan Johar has also become the father of twins through surrogacy. Karan’s son’s name is Yash and daughter’s name is Roohi Johar.
Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12:15 [IST]
