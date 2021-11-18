Bollywood Actress Preity Zinta announced she become mother of twins with surrogacy at age of 46. Preity Zinta announced she became the mother of twins at the age of 46 through surrogacy

Bollywood’s beautiful actress Preity Zinta has gone a step ahead in her personal life. Preity Zinta has become a mother of two twins. Preity Zinta has given this information through social media. Preity Zinta has told how her family has now reached the most beautiful stage of life. Preity Zinta, 46, has told that she has become a mother through surrogacy.

Preity Zinta has also shared with her fans that their two children have been named Jay Zinta Goodenough and Jia Zinta Goodenough. Preity Zinta shared a picture with her husband on the tweet. After this she wrote that Hi everyone, I wanted to share a wonderful news with all my people today.

Jean and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and love that we welcome our twins, Jay Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough, into our family. We are very excited about this new phase of our life. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and our surrogate for being a part of this incredible journey. Lots of love and light. Thanks on behalf of Jean, Preeti, Jai and Jia.