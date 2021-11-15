Bollywood Actress Richa Chaddha Share Scary Video of Delhi Says future that awaits us VIDEO SHARE bollywood actress spoke

In the dark night, on the deserted roads, people make their prey to passers-by seeking help. One such video is going viral on social media, which is being told from Delhi.

In the dark night, on the deserted roads, people make their prey to passers-by seeking help. One such video is going viral on social media, which is being told from Delhi. In this video, a young woman stops passing youths on a deserted road and then pleads for help. In the name of help, when she was engaging the youth in her talk, at the same time some youths from the front attacked the car with sticks, the youth somehow got out of there but this incident gave rise to many questions. .

Sharing this video on her Twitter account, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha wrote that some kind of future awaits us. He said that the way inflation is increasing, oil prices are increasing, unemployment is increasing, many such incidents can be seen in the coming days. Because doing business is not easy in this financial crisis. Richa Chadha said that be ready for such a situation.

According to media reports, the incident happened on Saturday, near Dwarka Sector 16, Delhi, around 2 pm, two youths were passing through a deserted road, during which they saw a girl who was pleading for help. When both the youths stopped the car with mutual consent, the girl started asking for help to leave the house. When the boys inquired, the girl told that she had a fight with her boyfriend and left here in anger, she says that please leave her Dwarka Sector 11 but the boys refuse to help.

In the meantime, some boys from the surroundings, with weapons and sticks in their hands, break on the car, some used to beat the stick and some were seen hitting eggs on the glass of the car. Soon many more people gathered all around. The youths somehow manage to escape from there by saving their lives. This video is becoming very viral on social media.