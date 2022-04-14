Bollywood Actress Saira Banu told that she is deeply shocked by the death of Dilip Kumar. Bollywood Actress Saira Banu has told that she is deeply shocked by the death of Dilip Kumar

can’t get out of the house

She says that I am not able to come out of the house because of this. How can I come out of this? We were both together. everything was OK. I loved staying at Sahab’s house. I am not a party person outside. Saira further says that after he leaves, I do not even want to leave the house.

only meeting with my close friends

I don’t know how long, until I come out of it. To tell the truth, I am not getting along with people. I am meeting only with my close friends.

Through Meditation and Prayer

Remembering Dilip Saheb, he further said that I am lucky that so many people are so upset about me. I am doing a lot of meditation and prayer. I know there have been other people in similar situations. He has come out of that era as well.

it will take time to come out

Maybe I was more attached to Dilip Sahab. That’s why it’s taking me a while to come out of all this. Significantly, Dilip Kumar died on 7 July 2021 after prolonged illness at the age of 98 due to Corona virus.