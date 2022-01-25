Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty acquitted by Mumbai court in Richard Gere obscenity case Delhi HC reduced fine imposed on Juhi Chawla

Indian Actresses: Case was going on in the court against both the actresses. Both the actresses heaved a sigh of relief after the settlement of the case.

Tuesday was a relief for two Bollywood actresses. Both the actresses Shilpa Shetty and Juhi Chawla got exemption from the court in different cases. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been acquitted by a Mumbai court in a nearly 15-year-old obscenity case. Hollywood actor Richard Gere After kissing on the cheeks of Shilpa at a public event, a case of obscenity was registered against both of them. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday proposed to reduce the fine of Rs 20 lakh imposed on actress Juhi Chawla and two others to Rs 2 lakh by a single judge while dismissing their plea against the 5G roll out. This brought great relief to Juhi.

Shilpa and Richard participated in an awareness program against AIDS in Rajasthan in 2007. During this, Richard had kissed on the cheeks of Shilpa on the stage, due to which there were many protests across the country. A case of obscenity was registered against Shilpa and Richard under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

The case was transferred from a Rajasthan court to Mumbai in 2017 on the orders of the Supreme Court. The Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Mumbai said, “It appears that accused Shilpa Shetty was a victim of the alleged act of accused number one (Richard Gere) in the case.” Not a single point of the allegation made in the complaint satisfies.’

Shilpa was accused of not protesting when Richard kissed her on her cheeks. In its judgment, the court said, “No media report attached to the complaint shows a common intention.” This does not in any way make her a conspirator or guilty of any crime.

In another case, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday proposed to reduce the fine of Rs 20 lakh imposed on actress Juhi Chawla and two others to Rs 2 lakh by a single judge while dismissing their plea against the 5G roll out. Along with this, he also put a condition that he will also have to do some work in the public interest. The court said that he is a celebrity and has a public identity.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, Chawla’s counsel, agreed to the court’s suggestion after talking to Juhi. The order came during the hearing of an appeal by Chawla and two others against the order dismissing their suit against the 5G roll out.