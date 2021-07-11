bollywood actress Sonali Kulkarni trolled for her wheatish color | She was heard on the dark complexion of Bollywood actress Sonali Kulkarni, it was said – black girls do not look good on camera.

New Delhi: There is a long battle in the entertainment world regarding color discrimination. For many years, the actress has been a victim of trolling because of her dark complexion. Recently another actress has expressed her pain.

Sonali is a well known actress

Actress Sonali Kulkarni has talked about apartheid. She has recently told in an interview given to E-Times that she has become a victim of this. Sonali Kulkarni is a well-known actress in the film world and she worked in the film ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. If you do not remember, then let me tell you, this is the same Sonali Kulkarni, who danced fiercely in the song ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’ with Saif Ali Khan. These days Sonali is seen in the TV show Crime Patrol. She is hosting the show.

also appreciated abroad

Talking on apartheid, the actress said, ‘I have not been a victim of apartheid in Bollywood. Although I have definitely been a victim of this in Pune. I have got only good compliments in Bollywood. More than Bollywood, I have got a lot of appreciation for international films. I have worked in Italy.

‘Black girls don’t look good in front of the camera’

Sonali Kulkarni further says, ‘When I went to audition in Pune for the first time. Then I went to meet Girish Karnad ji. Then another girl came with her mother and her mother asked me, what have you come here to do, then I did not understand her sarcastic. I told him, I have come to meet Girish Karnad ji. Somebody has asked me to meet him.

‘Girish Karnad praised me’

The actress further said, ‘After this he told me, ‘Have you ever seen your face in the mirror. Black girls don’t look good on camera. I felt very embarrassed but after 15 to 20 minutes we met Girish uncle. He talked to me very well. He asked me my name and asked what I do. Girish Karnad ji appreciated me. After this I no longer felt the importance of the insulting words said by that woman to me. I don’t take his words seriously anyway.