Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar praised the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan then people reacted – Madam ji should you leave Lahore – Bollywood actress praised the Pakistan Supreme Court then people reacted

Amidst the upheaval in Pakistan’s politics, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the restoration of the National Assembly. The Supreme Court, in its decision, had declared unconstitutional the dissolution of the National Assembly by dismissing the opposition’s motion of no confidence without voting and dissolution of the National Assembly by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri. Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has given her reaction to the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Swara Bhaskar wrote on Twitter that “It seems that the Supreme Court of Pakistan is standing for its country and its citizens and not for their government.. So obviously it is possible.” Now people are giving their reactions on this tweet of Swara Bhaskar.

A user named Shahzad Hameed wrote that ‘Hope the Supreme Court of Pakistan can inspire some of the judges of India to uphold democratic and constitutional norms.’ A user named Vitika Verma wrote that ‘Hey you know a lot about who the court works for whom. By the way, when are you going to your neighboring country, did Khan send the ticket?’

A user named Ankit Shukla wrote that ‘Why don’t you go away? Come after spending a few years, then we will talk. A user named Kuldeep Sharma wrote that ‘So go to Pakistan, why are you getting upset here, if Modi ji goes, Yogi ji will come but your pain will not go away’. A user named Abhishek Shukla wrote that ‘Madam, have you gone to Lahore again? How did you know with whom the Supreme Court is standing there.

Looks like the Supreme Court of #Pakistan stood up for its country and citizens and not their government.. so apparently it is possible. Sigh! — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 8, 2022

Sharing the picture of Sunny Deol, a user named Shashank Shekhar Jha wrote that ‘Madam ji, should I leave you Lahore and come?’ A user named Runjhun wrote that ‘There Imran Khan did not stop praising India and listen to his words here, God bless he stay in the country he is in now, do not come back’.

A user named Rahul Sharma wrote that ‘Didi had tried once, the next day emergency was decreed but now everything is fine.’ A user named Vishal Gupta wrote that ‘Pakistan government lacked majority and don’t worry, we will not allow this to happen in India’. A user named Aditya Raj wrote that ‘Yes, we are saying that you have already gone to the wrong country. The people here don’t even like them!’