Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar upset on TV anchor’s tweet, said – it takes more effort to make punctures than to lick the feet of power

News anchor Sushant Sinha reacted to one of his old tweets related to farmers, which went to actress Swara Bhaskar’s exasperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a decision to withdraw agricultural laws and repeal them in the upcoming parliamentary session. After his announcement, while there was a wave of happiness among the farmers, on the other hand, many journalists and Bollywood actors are seen making statements against each other on social media platforms. Even some journalists and Bollywood actors have been seen taunting each other over old tweets.

News anchor Sushant Sinha reacted to one such old tweet related to farmers, which went unbearably to actress Swara Bhaskar. Responding to Sushant Sinha, Bifrin actress Swara Bhaskar said, “The broker of Godi Media is making fun of the working class of this country. Yes sir, it takes more effort to make punctures than to lick the soles of power.

In fact, news anchor Sushant Sinha, while replying to the response to one of his tweets of the year 2015, wrote, ‘When a person leaves the ancestral work of making punctures and does something else, he commits similar mistakes. In my hard work to remove my old and till yesterday tweets/videos criticizing the government and asking questions, people are destroying their own agenda that questions are never asked to the Modi government. Thank you, keep going.’

Swara Bhaskar is very active on the social media platform Twitter and does not hesitate to express her opinion on various issues. Recently, a statement by actress Kangana Ranaut created a ruckus on social media. Actor Vikram Gokhale supported Kangana’s statement of ‘freedom in begging’, while Swara Bhaskar also took a jibe at the actor’s support to Kangana.

Actor Vikram Gokhale had said- ‘I agree with what Kangana Ranaut has said. We got freedom in begging. It was given to us. Many freedom fighters were hanged and the big people of that time did not even try to save them. They remained only mute spectators. This tweet of ANI was shared by Swara Bhaskar from her Twitter account and quipped- ‘Padma Award will come soon’. Let us tell you that Kangana Ranaut has recently been honored with the Padma Shri award.